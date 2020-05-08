‘Somebody Do That Man Hair’: : Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Birthday Post to Daughter Derails After Fans Notice Her Husband’s Hair

It looks like fans are just now noticing Cory Hardrict‘s new shelter-in-place haircut, but the timing couldn’t be worse. Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Cory’s wife, recently shared photos on Instagram that portrayed her family of four celebrating her daughter’s birthday. Mowry-Hardrict showed off their in-the-house festivities on Wednesday, May 6, but her comments section went sideways after fans came for Cory’s hair.

Cairo Hardrict, Cory and Tia’s daughter, turned 2 years old on Cinco de Mayo. Despite the pandemic, baby Cairo seemed to enjoy her celebration. Mowry-Hardrict revealed in her caption that Cairo’s big day consisted of cake, fun, and lots of love. The husband-wife duo flooded their kitchen with gray and pink heart-shaped balloons to ensure their baby girl felt special on her birthday.

(From left) Cory Hardrict holding Cairo Hardict, Cree Hardrict, and Tia Mowry-Hardrict. @tiamowry/Instagram

Cairo wore a white dress with ballet flats. She accessorized her outfit with a white headband that contained a flower in the center. Cory and Tia’s son, Cree Hardrict, dressed more casually. He donned a pair of denim Bermuda shorts and a patterned short-sleeved shirt. Mowry-Hardrict sported a multicolored long-sleeved dress, while her husband opted to wear burgundy pants with a white short-sleeved shirt.

Cory’s hair was pulled up into a small man bun, and people didn’t seem to be fond of his new appearance.

“His lil man bun 😭.”

“Are we not going to talk about Cory’s hair though? 😂.”

“Somebody do that man hair LMFA0 HAPPY BIRTHDAY CAIRO! 🎉🎁🎈🎂🎊.”

“Tell Cory not to do his hair like that. Lol. He is handsome without that.”

“Corey’s hair has got to be the purest thing I’ve seen in a while! Lol Happy Birthday Cairo!”

“Happy Birthday Cairo!!! Your hubby looks reminds me of old Hollywood, maybe around 1969.”

Tia Mowry-Hardrict explains why Cory Hardrict wanted a man bun. @tiamowry/Instagram

Mowry-Hardrict cut her husband’s hair at the beginning of April. She hinted in an Instagram post that he intentionally kept his hair long at the top so his barber could shape up his hair once California’s stay-at-home mandates were lifted. The 40-year-old Cory named his new hairstyle the “quarantine cut.”

The former “Sister, Sister” star Mowry-Hardrict chopped off her luscious locks at the beginning of the year. She implied in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine that she felt like a giant weight had been lifted off her shoulders since she cut her tresses. “A lot of people say you hold energy in your hair, you hold energy in your body. And I’m telling you, since doing it, I feel just lifted and feel lighter,” the 41-year-old said.