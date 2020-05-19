‘Natural Savage’: Malaysia Pargo’s Authentic Appearance Gets Mixed Reactions from Fans

Spending time with family, going for a swim, and becoming a self-taught nail technician are just a few ways that Malaysia Pargo has been keeping busy during her shelter-in-place life. On top of staying active, the 39-year-old Pargo seems to be focusing on her mental health. True to form, the reality star of “Basketball Wives” posted a photo on Instagram that showed her embracing her weave-free and makeup-free appearance.

On Sunday, May 17, Pargo struck her pose against a brick wall. Donning a one-piece blue swimsuit, Pargo adopted a pouty, lips-pursed expression. Her big and crinkly hair ran wild, and the mother of three hinted in her caption that she was feeling her authentic look. She wrote: “Love yourself and Love will never leave you.”

Malaysia Pargo without any makeup or hair extensions. @malaysiainthecity/Instagram

A few fans positively reacted to Pargo’s affirmation and complimented the Compton, California, native for her beauty.

“Natural savage😍.”

“Bodyyy😍 @malaysiainthecity.”

“💯Natural Beauty can’t be denied.”

“You a Savage @malaysiainthecity 😍😍💯.”

“Thick Mamas😍.”

However, a few of her followers seemed displeased with her look.

“Girl you look rough.”

“Like you better in glam, but you’re still gorgeous.”

“Na..that’s some nappy hair😂😂.”

Malaysia Pargo with box braids. @malaysiainthecity/Instagram

Pargo already flaunted her natural hair on Instagram earlier this month in a May 7 post. At the time, her tresses were braided into a halo braid. Prior to her halo braid, she sported waist-length box braids alongside her daughter, Jayla. Pargo cut her box braids to her shoulders shortly afterward, causing fans to question her drastic hair transformations.

Her braids came as a surprise to fans, since she is known for her silky, black 24-inch hair. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Out, she explained that she uses Indian hair extensions to complement her signature look. “It’s really nice and easy to straighten, so you can look cute and go,” she said.