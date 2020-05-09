‘Healthy Hair’: Malaysia Pargo Stuns Fans With Her Halo Braid

Malaysia Pargo is known for wearing her silky black hair extensions, but rest assured she has a head full of hair underneath her weaves. Pargo, a cast member of “Basketball Wives,” flaunted her natural hair in an Instagram post from Thursday, May 7.

Pargo posted a photo that showed her sitting in a white chair that appeared to be in her living room. Wearing a three-quarter-sleeved black and white shirt, the mother of three snapped her picture. She struck her pose by pressing her lips together to form the duck lips expression. Her hair, which was braided into a halo braid, was neatly parted down the middle. The native of Compton, California, was almost makeup-free except for her fake eyelashes. Pargo hinted in her caption that she has not gotten dolled up since her shelter-in-place life began.

Malaysia Pargo wearing a halo braid. @malaysiainthecity/Instagram

During the past several weeks, the reality star has been rocking box braids, so fans were stunned to see that she had switched up her look.

“Healthy hair ❤️.”

“Cute! I love the braid!”

“Hair!!!😍😍.”

“The natural you is the better you.”

“IT’S THE BRAIDS FOR ME !! 🥰🥰.”

“😍 No need to forreal… your beauty is radiant and far past exterior.”

“Pretty Natural Glow❤️.”

“🖤 Still Cute! Hair & Make-up … 😘.”

Malaysia Pargo wearing her false lashes: @malaysiainthecity/Instagram

The 39-year-old Pargo seems to spend a significant amount of time taking care of her hair. She explained in a 2015 interview with Hello Beautiful that she keeps a travel-size hair spray in her purse, hinting that the product allows her hair to stay in place when she is on the go. She implied that her baby hairs are always laid and slayed. “I live by edge control,” she said.

While the star doesn’t always wear makeup, she suggested that she does not leave the house without her eyelash extensions, claiming that she keeps lash glue in her handbag as well. “I keep my lash glue with me because you know the corners be popping up sometimes, so you can pop it back down,” she said.