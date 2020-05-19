‘Girl He Tiedd’: Rasheeda Frost Fans Crack Up at Her Putting Husband Kirk Frost to Work

Rasheeda Frost is clearly taking full advantage of having her husband Kirk Frost around the house.

On Sunday, May 17, the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to Instagram and uploaded a video that showed her and Kirk together sprucing up their backyard patio. Rasheeda panned the camera on her husband fixing the grill and wrote in her caption, “We been on it I’m still workin @frost117 but the progress is real! #dafrostfam”

Rasheeda Frost and Kirk Frost @rasheeda/Instagram

Kirk said to the camera, “Rasheeda worked me all day though,” and Rasheeda responded, “I did.”

Her post quickly sparked reactions from fans.

“Sis been putting Kirk to work 😂😂😂😂 I love it”

“Nice you got him working lol and he’s happy to make you happy I always liked y’all”

“🤣🤣Y’all is werkinggg every time I log on y’all gotta diff project lol looks really nice!!”

“Kirt like damn dog. Lol girlll he tiedd of working. I love that look & it is beautiful Love you Rasheeda💕”

“I love the frosts team work. She ask and he followin through keeping his queen and family happy ♥️. Kirk you got me on ya team now that you are showing the best side of you 🙌”

Rasheeda’s backyard video comes a few days after she served “boss” looks on the ‘Gram.

The 37-year-old “LHHATL” star flaunted a fashion look that folks described as “fly.” She sported a white blazer with denim shorts and heels.

Rasheeda Frost serves boss looks. @rasheeda/Instagram

Rasheeda’s overall look wowed fans and garnered several comments.

“So beautiful inside n out ur one in a million n such a blessing to us all hope ur well follow me plz love u stay safe,” one fan wrote at the time.

A second added, “Always so classy like a boss🔥 hope u n the family r all well stay safe love u ❤️”

Another fan said, “Super hot I wish I was hot like u ur such a icon love u always babe 💜”

Someone else commented, “So Fab! Looking good as always Ra styling like a pro. Love you!”

As of late, the fashionista has been feeling her chic style. She told fans over the weekend, “Keepin it simple & cute! Happy Saturday 💕.”