‘Like a Boss’: Rasheeda Frost Fans Go Wild Over Her ‘Smokin’ Hot Look

Rasheeda Frost is leaving fans stumped with her chic style and jaw-dropping beauty.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” diva took to Instagram on Thursday, May 14 and posted a photo that shows her modeling a look that fans describe as “super hot.” She rocked a white blazer, a pair of distressed denim shorts and open-toe heels.

Rasheeda Frost @rasheeda/Instagram

Frost complemented her fashions with a soft-glam makeup look and sported her hair in a low bun. She struck multiple poses in her photo and received 20,000-plus likes and several flattering fan remarks.

Frost currently owns two Pressed boutique locations — in Atlanta and Houston.

The former “Georgia Peach” rapper put her music career on the backburner in 2016 and now uses her passion for fashion to empower other women.

Rasheeda Frost rocks white and pink tees. @rasheeda/Instagram

“Women come in the store, and they’re like, ‘My husband and I are starting date night,’ and I’m like, ‘Girl, we have to turn up for him — I know you ain’t been turning up!” she told Footwear News in 2017. “It goes from that extreme — where someone feels too plain — to myself and my glam team making over cancer patients or mothers who have been struggling to find a job and need help getting dressed for an interview. We do whatever we can do to help women and keep them strong and focused.”

Rasheeda Frost and her husband Kirk Frost star on season 9 of “LHHATL.” The couple joined the VH1 series in 2012 and are veterans of the show.