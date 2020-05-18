‘The Reunion Wasn’t for Nene’: Fans Hint Nene Leakes Was ‘Ganged Up’ on During the ‘RHOA’ Reunion

Reality star Nene Leakes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” walked out on part two of the “RHOA” reunion. The Bravo special, which aired on Sunday, May 17, left Leakes infuriated. Fans seemed to understand why the OG Housewife removed herself from the event, claiming that her co-stars continued to take shots at her the entire night.

Andy Cohen, the reunion host, asked Leakes and her fellow castmate Kandi Burruss about their feud that broke out on social media. Prior to the reunion, Leakes vented on her YouTube channel about how a certain person continues to receive spinoff shows while Leakes couldn’t land one of her own. Burruss felt as if Leakes were sneak dissing her since Burruss has already filmed three spinoff shows with the network.

Nene Leakes at the virtual “RHOA” reunion (Photo): @neneleakes/Instagram

During the reunion, Leakes told Burruss that her message was not about her. Burruss asked Leakes to reveal the name of the person she was referring to in her video. “I don’t have to answer to you,” Leakes said. “If you don’t want to answer the question, you are not the one keeping it real, Miss ‘I Keep It Real’ Leakes,” Burruss responded.

The actress from “Glee” went on to explain that she texted Burruss and told her that her video message had nothing to do with her. The two women continued to throw shade at each other, causing Leakes to call Burruss forgettable. “You could host the Grammys tomorrow, they will forget about you and your outfit. Nobody cares!” Leakes shouted.

Nene Leakes (L) and Kandi Burruss (R) (Photo): @neneleakes/Instagram, @kandi/Instagram

“You been knowing me, and you’re gonna keep knowing me,” Burruss said. “I’m embedded in your brain, b-tch. I’m embedded in yo motha fu-king brain, b-tch,” Burruss added. Cohen muted both Leakes and Burruss during the altercation.

Burruss also popped off on Leakes during part one of the reunion. Earlier in the season, Leakes apologized to Porsha Williams for talking about Williams during her pregnancy. Burruss and Kenya Moore expressed at the reunion that Leakes’ apology to Williams was not sincere.

Fans reacted to the events on Twitter and hinted that Leakes’ co-stars were ganging up on Leakes.

Eva: *makes ageist and colorist comments*



Kenya: *calls Tanya the c word, treats Cynthia horribly and always has something to say about other people’s relationships*



This cast:



NeNe: *blinks*



This cast: HOW DARE YOU? YOU’RE DISGUSTING AND HORRIBLE!#RHOA #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/oe3zt5GuG7 — Gabe G (@TheRealGabeG) May 18, 2020

NeNe walked off and part 3 is still going to be them talking about her without her there. For someone who wasn't even on the whole season, she sure has been the focal point for the majority of the reunion. Interesting. #RHOA #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/OmX3KMbtte — Jean Randolph (@ToddnBlair) May 18, 2020

It’s seems like that’s all they do. Paint @NeNeLeakes as their favorite villain and take shots at her. #RHOAReunion https://t.co/6sQ1KGKOOO — SayVion 🧬♍️ (@sirthevirgo) May 18, 2020

This ganging up on Nene shit is old. Its been done and its not cute. Kenya grined all over a married man among a million other awful things but somehow she's less despicable than Nene. All y'all except Porsha suck! #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/ytIiDStHIg — EloQ (@EllaDanielsG) May 11, 2020

On Monday, May 18, Leakes shared in an Instagram post the reasons behind her leaving the event. She expressed that Cohen muted her, she was grilled on different subjects, and castmates made fun of her apology to Williams. She implied that she felt attacked by the cast and claimed that she was held to a different standard than the other women.

Nene Leakes explains why she walked out on the “RHOA” reunion. (Photo): @neneleakes/Instagram

Part 3 of the season 12 reunion will air on Sunday, May 24, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo. It’s unclear if Leakes will return for the remainder of the show.