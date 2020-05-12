‘Too Bad Kandi Isn’t This Vocal with Her Mom’: ‘RHOA’ Fans Drag Kandi Burruss for Reunion Antics

Kandi Burruss didn’t appear to be a fan favorite during part one of the virtual “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion. The Bravo special, which aired on Sunday, May 10, definitely stirred up some buzz on the internet. Burruss fired off on her fellow co-stars, causing fans to want her to use that same energy toward her mother, Mama Joyce. Mama Joyce, who has been feuding with Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, throughout the past few seasons, has yet to apologize to the couple for purposefully missing their baby shower.

During the season, Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams rekindled their friendship, but Burruss expressed at the reunion that she did not feel their friendship was authentic. Burruss explained that Leakes bashed Williams during Williams’ pregnancy and didn’t understand how the two could be genuine friends. While Burruss may have her mind on the relationships of other castmates, fans believe the mother of three could focus a bit more on mending the relationship between her mother and her husband.

Kandi Burruss (left) and Mama Joyce and (right) and Todd Tucker (Photos): mamajoyce1_/Instagram, @todd167/Instagram

On the season 12 finale of the reality show, Mama Joyce did not attend Burruss’ and Tucker’s baby shower because she was angry at Tucker. Burruss and her mother went out for breakfast on the day of the event. Tucker came into the restaurant with his friend, but opted to not speak to Mama Joyce — causing Mama Joyce to feel disrespected by Tucker’s antics.

A few weeks prior to the incident, Mama Joyce told Burruss that she did not think Tucker would take care of Burruss’ daughter, Riley Burruss, wholeheartedly if something were to happen to the both of them. Mama Joyce listed Riley as her beneficiary since Burruss had Riley from a prior relationship. Burruss told Tucker about her mother’s actions, and Tucker was upset with his mother-in-law.

Fans seemed to believe that Burruss needed to check her mother for the way she treated Tucker instead of voicing her opinion about Williams’ and Leakes’ friendship at the reunion.

Kandi wouldn’t dare have this energy for Ms Joyce when it comes to Todd Tucker #RHOAReunion #rhoa pic.twitter.com/B96IkWE2AS — LoveAmazin (@BeenAFanRadio) May 11, 2020

Kandi only pipes up when it’s time to defend Kenya or attack Nene #rhoa #rhoareunion pic.twitter.com/g5hyZY5OHx — … (@HeyJerves) May 11, 2020

#RHOAReunion Too bad Kandi isn’t this vocal with her mom treating Todd like shit. pic.twitter.com/zfX2quZujw — HelloKittyxoxo2 (@HelloKittyXoXo2) May 11, 2020

One thing I really wanna know is why is Kandi sooooooooo bothered about Nene and Porsha’s friendship? She wasn’t even that concerned about her mama and her husband relationship. Just saying.. #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/k52pr1YMtm — songbird ✨ (@salutemeimgabb) May 11, 2020

I’m confused why Kandi so bothered with NeNe apologizing to people #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/rgt6QFJ1D3 — JoJo 🏁💙 (@_RareRose_) May 11, 2020

Kandi didn’t have a story, so she needed to involve herself in everybody else issues. #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/iMe9gqJx87 — Leo Rosen (@LeoXRosen) May 11, 2020

Mama Joyce never appeared to care for Tucker, claiming that Tucker is living off Burruss’ finances. Tucker, a former producer of “RHOA,” tried to apologize to Mama Joyce over the telephone for ignoring her at the restaurant. Burruss’ mother never answered his phone call.

Part 2 of the virtual “RHOA” reunion will air on Sunday, May 17, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.