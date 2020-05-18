‘Pretty Plus Tax’: Keyshia Ka’oir Stuns Fans with Her ‘Cold’ Looks

It’s safe to say Keyshia Ka’oir and her husband Gucci Mane are the queen and king of drip.

The Ka’oir Cosmetics owner flossed her gaudy style on Instagram Sunday, May 17, and posted a photo of herself draped in diamonds. A glammed-up Ka’oir wore a layered diamond pendant with matching hoop earrings.

Keyshia Ka’oir. @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

Her post received over 151,000 likes and several comments from fans blown away by her bling.

“Diamond princess fr 😍”

“❤️ Aint nobody f–king with the Wopsters all that ice 🥶 Best rapper queen there is big up💪 gwap got a real 1”

“Damn she cold as ice 😍😍 da mfn queen MRS DAVIS 💪🏽💪🏽💯🐐 #1017”

“Look at all that drip gorgeous!! Yass Queen!! ❤️❤️😍 Diamonds are a girls best friend”

“Drip Queen is iced tf out 🙌🏽 🥶🥶 so pretty plus tax”

“There she is Mrs Davis 😘😘 she is a powerful Black queen. I’m not even looking at the bling. I’m busy admiring your lashes 😍”

Ka’oir’s post comes a week after she celebrated her third wedding anniversary with Gucci.

The former video vixen posted a video collage on May 14 that showed throwback of photos of herself and Gucci from before and after they tied the knot. She cherished their special day and wrote alongside her post, “WOW!!! Today is a very Special day for my husband & I! We met 5/14/10!!! Got married 5/14/17!!! Today 5/14/20 we’ve been together TEN YEARS!!! it wasn’t always a smooth ride but I would do it all over again! My husband @laflare1017 I LOVE U BABY!!! #3yrWeddngAnniversary #10yearsTogether💪 #MyPartnaFORLIFE❤️ #MrandMrsDAVIS🤍 #TheWopsters”

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane. @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

The “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper kept his sentiments short and instead gifted his wife with more bling. He bought her a “1017” diamond necklace, which marked the day of their luxurious TV wedding ceremony. He also had “Happy 3rd Anniversary Mrs. Davis” engraved in diamonds on the back of the pendant.

Fans gushed over Gucci’s present to his wife and congratulated the couple on their anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary to you both May the Lord continue to Bless you both😘❤️ Couple goals ✨”

“I thought you guys got married on 10/17/17??? Congrats though you guys are my favorites!!!! Much love and god bless.”

Happy Anniversary. Praying for a love like you both have 🙏🏽”