‘Partna for Life’: Keyshia Ka’oir Celebrates Her and Gucci Mane’s Wedding Anniversary with a Sweet Video

Keyshia Ka’oir and her husband, rapper Gucci Mane are celebrating their third year of marriage.

The 35-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday, May 14, and shared a video collage of her and Gucci’s special moments together to mark their special day, May 14. Ka’oir noted in her post, that she met the “So Icy” rapper 10 years ago on “5/14.”

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

“WOW!!! Today is a very Special day for my husband & I! We met 5/14/10!!! Got married 5/14/17!!!” wrote the Ka’oir Cosmetics owner. “Today 5/14/20 we’ve been together TEN YEARS!!! it wasn’t always a smooth ride but I would do it all over again! My husband @laflare1017 I LOVE U BABY!!! #3yrWeddngAnniversary #10yearsTogether💪 #MyPartnaFORLIFE❤️ #MrandMrsDAVIS🤍 #TheWopsters🧊🥶”

Fans of the twosome reacted with congratulatory messages.

“And to many more 🙌 and maybe a lil one 👀🤧…. #BlackLove 😍💖💕”

“I thought you guys got married on 10/17/17??? Congrats though you guys are my favorites!!!! Much love and god bless.”

“💕💕💕love y’alls lovee💕💕💕 Congrats on the big 10!”

“Happy Anniversary to you both May the Lord continue to Bless you both😘❤️ Couple goals ✨”

“I think the video is backwards as you both look younger now 😱🔥❤️ Happy Anniversary. Praying for a love like you both have 🙏🏽”

Gucci responded to his wife’s sweet post and commented, “Happy 3yr anniversary MrsDavis 😘”

@keyshiakaoir/Instagram

Gucci Mane also went all out for his wife and bought her a grand piece of jewelry as a wedding gift.

The “Lemonade” musician gifted Ka’oir a massive “1017” diamond necklace. On the back of the pendant, the words, “Happy 3rd Anniversary Mrs. Davis” was engraved in diamonds. Gucci also shouted out his wife on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the QUEEN of 1017 !! My Wife @keyshiakaoir”

Gucci Mane gifts Keyshia Ka’oir “1017” diamond necklace. @laflare1017/Instagram

“1017” marks the date Ka’oir and Gucci literally walked down the aisle. The couple held their luxurious wedding ceremony on October 2017 and it was featured on their BET reality series titled “The Mane Event.”

The couple don’t have any children together. Ka’oir has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship and Gucci has a son of his own.