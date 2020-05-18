‘I Thought This Was Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks’: Tami Roman Posts Throwback Picture with ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore, Fans Do a Double Take

Tami Roman shared a throwback photo from a project she worked on with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore, a snapshot that caused some fans to question who was right before their eyes.

Roman shared an image from a film she and Moore worked on in 2003, “Hot Parts,” in which they co-starred opposite Onyx rapper Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones. The two dancers Passion (Moore) and Midnight (Roman, then Anderson) ended up caught up in the exciting world of car theft in hopes of helping Passion’s brother Toby (Sticky Fingaz).

Tami Roman (left) shares a still in which she appears in the same scene as Kenya Moore (center) from their film “Hot Parts.” @tamiroman/Instagram

“Ck of me and @thekenyamoore on the set of a movie called Hot Parts, which she produced. #FunTimes I think it’s on @amazon check it out 💋,” reads Roman’s caption of the photo, one in which the two can be seen rocking some primo early 2000s fashion, like denim on denim, micro braids, and a choker.

Moore, who originally shared the image, wrote that she and Roman “had a lot of fun” filming the movie and she “always thought [Roman] was talented” in her caption.

Fans took to the comments to gush over the pair’s seemingly eternal youthfulness and extensive careers.

“Folks can say what they want about Kenya but sis been grinding for a long time and you gotta respect that about her,” commented one fan.

“Everybody still looks the same,” another noticed.

“Honestly first glance I thought this was Naomi Campbell & Tyra Banks,” wrote a third.

“Y’all BEEN Booked & Busy🙌🏽🙌🏽,” praised a fourth follower.

“@tamiroman @thekenyamoore I would love to see y’all work together again!!!” a fifth fan hoped. “I think that would be epic!!!!”

Roman recently left “Basketball Wives” at the close of the show’s eighth season and gave “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes the details on her motivation for departing. “I liked my time on ‘Basketball Wives.’ I enjoyed it,” she said during their chat, adding, “I think that in the past two seasons the dynamic of the show changed for me, and it wasn’t fun to go to work.”