‘Chile It’s Over For That Line’: Megan Thee Stallion Gives Out Her Phone Number and Fans Lose it

Attention! Calling all hotties! Megan Thee Stallion wants to hear from you and has shared a number to her Hot Girl Hotline where you can reach her personally, and she’s posting receipts to prove she’s responding.

The H-Town Hot Girl in Charge is attempting to stay connected with her fans during the COVID-19 social distancing by encouraging them to call or text her at (832) 210-1202, the number to her Hot Girl Hotline.

“Hey hotties !!! It’s me thee mf Hot Girl Coach, I havent really been able to see or connect with y’all since this quarantine started so I wanted to make a way to stay in touch with y’all, so I got a phne just for my hotties and I promise ITS REALLY ME ! Text me at rn (832) 210-1202) 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I wanna talk to my real hotties,” she wrote in the caption of her video.

Megan Thee Stallion promotes her Hot Girl Hotline. @theestallion/Instagram

In the video, the Houston-raised rapper shows off her famous curves in a black bikini while giving out the number to her hotline in the style of a ’90s infomercial. “What’s up hotties, it’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka The Hot Girl Coach, and right now you can text me at my number,” she says in the video. “Hit me up! I wanna talk to you, and I know you wanna talk to me.”

She closes out the message with a few seconds of bawdy serving over the Kehlani song “Hit My Phone.”

Some fans have already attempted to contact Meg and, based on the screenshots she’s been sharing on Twitter so far, it looks like anyone who reaches out can actually expect a response.

Lol I’m getting some funny ass messages but I’m trying to go through them all 😂 txt me 💁🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EChkspgw0r — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) May 16, 2020

One fan stated, “Chile it’s over for that line.” Another fan warned Meg, “That’s a bad idea Meg.”

Hot Girl Meg has been riding high with the record-breaking success of her “Savage” remix featuring Beyonce and recent court case victories.

Meg and Bey joined Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts in the top two positions, with Doja and Minaj’s “Say So” remix at the No. 1 spot and Megan and Beyoncé’s “Savage” remix at No. 2, a first for Black women.

“HOTTIES WE JUST HIT NUMBER 2 ON THE HOT 100🔥🔥🔥 🐝🐎 we’ve come so far 😭😭😭 I promise to keep working hard and getting better everytime ! Thank y’all for growing with me 💕💕💕💕 look at all this girl power !” she wrote in a post thanking her fans.

With regard to Meg’s legal troubles, the 25-year-old has been involved in an ongoing battle with former Major League Baseball player and 1501 Certified Entertainment record label owner Carl Crawford, alleging that Crawford stalled the release of her new music while she attempted to renegotiate her contract.

Crawford denied the allegations and responded by accusing Jay-Z of trying to steal his most well-known artist in the wake of Meg signing up to be managed by Roc Nation.

On Monday, April 13, a Harris County, Texas, judge denied a request from the label owner to take their case to arbitration, meaning that the case is now set to go to trial.