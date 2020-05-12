Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Become the First Black Women to Hold Top Two Positions on Hot 100 Chart

Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé are now on the same page in the history books after scoring a major accomplishment on Billboard’s music chart. All four ladies now occupy the top one and two positions on the Hot 100, the first time it’s ever been done by Black women.

Doja and Minaj’s “Say So” remix now sits at the number one-spot, and Megan and Beyoncé’s “Savage” remix is number two.

(From left to right): Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Megan The Stallion and Beyoncé made history by being the first Black women to hold the number one and two spots on the Hot 100 chart. (Photo: @nickiminaj/Instagram/ @dojacat/Instagram/@theestallion/Instagram/@beyonce/Instagram)

The song is Doja and Minaj’s first number one on the Hot 100 chart, and the New York rapper celebrated the news Monday, May 11.

“Can’t thank you guys enough for going so hard this past week to help us make history,” wrote Minaj on Instagram. “I saw it all. 🥺 You’ll never understand how much you uplift me with the overwhelming love & support you continue to show. I love you so much. Like so much. So much. 🎈Dear @dojacat, thanks for trusting me with your baby. Hope I lived up to your expectations. You’re so extremely talented & so deserving of this moment. 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀.”

Megan’s post about the history-making moment also came on Monday, and she thanked her fans too.

“HOTTIES WE JUST HIT NUMBER 2 ON THE HOT 100🔥🔥🔥 🐝🐎 we’ve come so far 😭😭😭 I promise to keep working hard and getting better everytime ! Thank y’all for growing with me 💕💕💕💕 look at all this girl power !” wrote the Houston-raised rapper.

A lot of people responded to Megan’s post and celebrated the news about the chart position with her.

“My girls dominated the charts! It’s littttt🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one person wrote.

“WOMEN !! RUNNING RAP LETS GOOOOOO LADIES !!!! Whew I’m too motivated & inspired!! SKY IS THE LIMIT!!,” wrote another of Megan’s followers.

It wasn’t that long ago when the music industry saw a few Black female mainstream rappers such as Eve followed years later by Minaj; this after major success in the ’80s and ’90s by artists like Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Yo-Yo, Lil’ Kim and Da Brat.

Flash forward to 2017, with Cardi B breaking onto the scene with her song “Bodak Yellow” — following, at that point, the introduction of a host of female rappers.