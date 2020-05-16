‘Do All Y’all Look Alike?’: Marlo Hampton’s Pic with Younger Sister Leaves Fans Fascinated

Marlo Hampton has proved time and time again that her family always comes first. On top of being a superstar “mumty” (a mom plus an auntie), to her two nephews Michael and William, she also seems to be an amazing big sister. Hampton, a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” showed off her relationship with her younger sister in an Instagram post from Thursday, May 14.

Wearing what appeared to be a longline denim jacket, the 43-year-old Hampton stood behind her baby sister, Crystal. The ultimate fashionista accessorized her outfit with patterned bangles, while her sister opted for simple jewelry. Both of the women rocked box braids, but Crystal pinned her hair into a top bun. Hampton, who seemed to be in big sister mode, looked as if she was fixing Crystal’s hair.

Marlo Hampton with her younger sister Crystal. @marlohampton/Instagram

The reality star expressed her love for her sibling in her caption. She wrote: “There’s nothing in the world like the bond between sisters 💗💯#loveyoulilsis #familyiseverything.”

It’s very rare when Hampton posts images of her siblings, so fans were fascinated to see how much Crystal favored Hampton and their nephews.

“The family resemblance 👍🏿👍🏿😍.”

“Do all y’all look alike lol😍😍.”

“The genes are strong !!! ❤️❤️❤️”

“Sibling goals❤️.”

“The kids looks just like her 😻.”

“😍😍 Y’all look good!”

“Ya’ll nephews look just like her…smile and all ❤️.”

William, Marlo Hampton, and Michael. @marlohampton/Instagram

A few fans mistakenly thought that 12-year-old Michael and 11-year-old William were Crystal’s children. However, the young boys belong to their oldest sister. Hampton gained full custody of her nephews after her sister was admitted to a mental hospital for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Hampton, who has 16 nieces and nephews, implied during season 12 of “RHOA” that her boys have made her more compassionate. “All the years, I’ve been around the girls, I’ve always been so tough. But you know what, since my nephews have been around, you can hurt me and I’m OK with showing that,” she said.