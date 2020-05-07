‘It’s Your Looks We Tune In for’: Marlo Hampton Stuns Fans With Her Met Gala Ball Gown

When people describe Marlo Hampton, they typically mention her ultra chic taste in fashion. And now that the internet is reflecting on the Met Gala, also known as the nation’s biggest night in fashion, it’s no surprise that the reality star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” pulled out her best outfit for the occasion.

The Met Ball is held on the first Monday in May, and is considered to be one of the most glamorous nights in the fashion industry. High-profile celebrities, artists, and fashion designers attend the event to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Amid the pandemic, for the first time in 72 years the benefit was canceled. However, that didn’t stop Hampton from showing her fans what she had planned to wear this year.

Marlo Hampton in her 2020 Met Gala ball gown. @marlohampton/Instagram

On Tuesday, May 5, Hampton posted a photo on Instagram that showed her wearing a deep violet strapless ball gown. The garment, which was created by House of Chapple, consisted of a corset bodice and a full-volume pleated skirt. Her hair was swooped to one side and styled in a long ponytail. To add a drastic effect to her elegant apparel, she sported a gaudy black rings. She tied her appearance together with a violet smoky eye.

Hampton’s purple ball gown drove fans wild.

Marlo Hampton attending Kandi Burruss’ and Todd Tucker’s baby shower. @marlohampton/Instagram

Hampton owned a high-end fashion boutique a few years ago, so her exquisite taste derive from her background in fashion. Although she closed her store, she plans to open a different type of fashion house in the future. She explained on her website that she would like to create an atmosphere for people to rent clothes, be styled, and of course be able to purchase the clothing.