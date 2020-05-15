‘Coming to America Fine’: Yandy Smith Fans Go Wild Over Her Latest Stunning Photos

Yandy Smith-Harris is a stunner, to say the least, and she wowed fans with her latest set of photos.

On Thursday, May 14, the “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star uploaded several photos of herself taken in Accra, Ghana, earlier in January. The images showed the mother of two elegantly dressed in African attire.

Yandy Smith-Harris. @yandysmith/Instagram.

Smith-Harris wore a Ghana kente dress paired with a Fendi baguette belt, a straw crossbody bag, and a pair of oversized earrings. She sported her hair in a braided bun and opted for a glamorous makeup look. The reality star posed in front of the Ghanaian capital’s Kwame Nkrumah statue and wrote in her Instagram caption, “GHANA I miss you🥺”

Yandy Smith-Harris. @yandysmith/Instagram.

Fans showered her with compliments on her beauty.

“How stunning and regal friend”

“Amazingly Beautiful May God Continue Blessings (Elegant Picture.) ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ those earrings are to die for! 😍😍”

“Beauty is her name ❤️I love EV-ERY-THING about these pictures. The dress, the purse, the pretty you! Everything…”

“Ovahhh. Iconic 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #melaninpoppin”

“Looking like royalty! Plus you have the attitude to match! Peace queen”

“Coming to America fine Beautiful Queen👑😍 I am in love with that dress. OMG,so freaking georgous🔥🔥great pics💯”

Smith-Harris’ West Africa post comes weeks after she posted her “picture perfect” beauty snapshot.

On April 29, Smith-Harris shared a stunning picture that garnered over 24,000 likes. She wore a blue crop top and skirt set with gold accessories. The ensemble showed off her curvy figure and assets. She wrote in her photo caption, “🌸 A flower doesn’t think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms in all it’s glory, diverseness and color. Be a flower 🌸 Grand Rising beautiful people.”

Yandy Smith-Harris. @yandysmith/Instagram

Fans were blown away by Smith-Harris’ gorgeous looks.

“You’re so beautiful Yandy WOW‼️ Absolutely gorgeous. The blue looks perfect on your complexion 😘😘”

“I love this look on you. Phenomenal woman 💙 U always keep it respectable qyeen🥂🥂 thats dope💯”

“Picture perfect Yandy! 😍😍 Yandy lookin dandy as usual 😩👏🏾”

Smith-Harris starred on season 10 of “LHHNY,” which aired its season finale in March. She’s also married to record producer Mendeecees Harris and shares two children with him.