‘Coming to America Fine’: Yandy Smith Fans Go Wild Over Her Latest Stunning Photos

Tia Berger
Yandy Smith-Harris is a stunner, to say the least, and she wowed fans with her latest set of photos.

On Thursday, May 14, the “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star uploaded several photos of herself taken in Accra, Ghana, earlier in January. The images showed the mother of two elegantly dressed in African attire.

Yandy Smith
Yandy Smith-Harris. @yandysmith/Instagram.

Smith-Harris wore a Ghana kente dress paired with a Fendi baguette belt, a straw crossbody bag, and a pair of oversized earrings. She sported her hair in a braided bun and opted for a glamorous makeup look. The reality star posed in front of the Ghanaian capital’s Kwame Nkrumah statue and wrote in her Instagram caption, “GHANA I miss you🥺”

Yandy Smith
Yandy Smith-Harris. @yandysmith/Instagram.

Fans showered her with compliments on her beauty.

“How stunning and regal friend”

“Amazingly Beautiful May God Continue Blessings (Elegant Picture.) ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ those earrings are to die for! 😍😍”

“Beauty is her name ❤️I love EV-ERY-THING about these pictures. The dress, the purse, the pretty you! Everything…”

“Ovahhh. Iconic 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #melaninpoppin”

“Looking like royalty! Plus you have the attitude to match! Peace queen”

“Coming to America fine Beautiful Queen👑😍 I am in love with that dress. OMG,so freaking georgous🔥🔥great pics💯”

Smith-Harris’ West Africa post comes weeks after she posted her “picture perfect” beauty snapshot.

On April 29, Smith-Harris shared a stunning picture that garnered over 24,000 likes. She wore a blue crop top and skirt set with gold accessories. The ensemble showed off her curvy figure and assets. She wrote in her photo caption, “🌸 A flower doesn’t think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms in all it’s glory, diverseness and color. Be a flower 🌸 Grand Rising beautiful people.”

Yandy Smith
Yandy Smith-Harris. @yandysmith/Instagram

Fans were blown away by Smith-Harris’ gorgeous looks.

“You’re so beautiful Yandy WOW‼️ Absolutely gorgeous. The blue looks perfect on your complexion 😘😘”

“I love this look on you. Phenomenal woman 💙 U always keep it respectable qyeen🥂🥂 thats dope💯”

“Picture perfect Yandy! 😍😍 Yandy lookin dandy as usual 😩👏🏾”

Smith-Harris starred on season 10 of “LHHNY,” which aired its season finale in March. She’s also married to record producer Mendeecees Harris and shares two children with him.

