‘Quarantine Thicc’: Masika Kalysha Rattles the Internet with Sexy Video of Her ‘New Body’

Masika Kalysha set social media on fire this week with her recent thirst trap video.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” alumna flaunted her curvaceous figure on camera on Wednesday, May 13, and left fans drooling over her post. She uploaded a TikTok video of herself prancing around in her bathroom in a black bra and gray thong.

Masika Kalysha shows off her body. @masikakalysha/Instagram

Kalysha blasted Nicki Minaj’s “New Body” feature with Kanye West as she twerked her clappas in front of a bathroom mirror. Her camera phone panned over her ample cleavage and exposed backside. The single mother of one’s Instagram caption read, “Ain’t no miles on this here #quarantinebody #quarantinebodywhodis 😩😂 #newbody #newbodywhodis”

Kalysha quickly racked up over 259,000 views and 31,000 likes on her video.

“Bad a– attitude 🙄 but body is crazy inspirational 🥴🥴”

“You built Ford 150 thick you gotta another 300k miles left..😍🔥🔥”

“What is your quarantine workout looking like 😩 share with us. Body goals 🙌🏽🔥 wow!!! I need to stop eating”

“I’m here for this tho. You dropped this 👑. Show us your ab routine Sister-friend💕💕 Cause you CANT buy that lol. #quarantinethicc”

“😍 Clap them cheeks all quarantine 🤰🏽🤱🏽. Girl you look tf good 😍💯😩old body or new body”

“Come on body 😍 . Masika is bae 🙌🏾💕 you might as well fans only 🤷🏿. I can tick this off my bucket list.. I have seen her naked with out even trying”

The former “GUHHATL” star’s sexy body post comes days after folks accused her of having plastic surgery.

On Saturday, May 9, Kalysha posted a pictures of herself rocking a form-fitting, neon yellow romper that hugged her curves. She flaunted her voluptuous rump-shaker to the camera and wrote, “Thought I made it clear when I said don’t play with me, south side of Chicago so I got the blade on me.” She added, “#quarantine15 can’t fit my jeans 😩 big body Benz fully loaded 😩 #heavy.”

Masika Kalysha. @masikakalysha/Instagram

Trolls quickly found their way to Kalysha’s post.

“Well, stop getting dem injections in it! 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

“Sis your body is botched and them injections in your a- gotta go!”

“Ohhhh, she pulled out the waist trainer on em!!!! Something about her high hips and short torso that gives it old lady trick hips.”

@masikakalysha/Instagram

Over the years, Kalysha consistently has denied she’s ever had cosmetic surgery. On her twerking post, one fan asked, “Who’s your doc sis?” Kalysha responded, “Jesus.”