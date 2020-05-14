‘Dump Him’: Lori Harvey’s Recent Pic Has Fans Questioning Her Relationship with Future

Lori Harvey recently sent a sentimental message to someone special in her life, but was the post directed to her beau Future?

On Wednesday, May 13, Harvey posted a photo on Instagram that showed her sitting in what appeared to be her living room. Clad in a black tank top, the 23-year-old model hit her angles by tilting her head toward the side. As she flaunted her white nails, her silver knuckle rings were on full display. Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter seemed to be thinking of somebody close to her. Without revealing any names, she wrote in her caption “imissyou💋.”

Lori Harvey sends a sentimental message. (Photo): @loriharvey/Instagram

Harvey broke her silence with the post one day after a DNA test confirmed that Future was the father of Eliza Reign‘s 1-year-old daughter. Some fans speculated that Future and Harvey were still going strong despite the new evidence that proved the “Mask Off” artist has reportedly fathered seven children.

“The finest ! It’s ok to miss future too sis …..💖.”

“@future get home to mamas 🥰.”

“What he’s packin’ must be extraterrestrial to have a lady like this even with having fifty-eleven kids….SMDH. I dunno 🤷🏾‍♂️.”

“We all know you talking about future just @ him already 😏.”

“Dump him sis!”

Other fans, however, claimed that Harvey and Future called their relationship quits.

“I thought Lori and Future broke up.”

“He cheated weeks ago. It’s on Mob Radio YouTube.”

“Lori dumped him.”

Future and Lori Harvey in Jamaica (Photo): @future/Instagram

Future and Harvey reportedly started dating last November. At the time, the two were spotted attending a Teyana Taylor concert together. Shortly after their relationship began, the pair went to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for a romantic getaway. Their relationship seemed to be heating up. The 36-year-old rapper surprised Harvey on Valentine’s Day by flooding her entire house with roses and candles.

The couple allegedly purchased a home and were living together in Beverly Hills before the pandemic. Rumors swirled that Harvey moved out of their West Coast estate a few weeks ago. Neither Future nor Harvey has addressed the breakup gossip.