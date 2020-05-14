‘A Lil Shady’: Rasheeda Frost Fans Rave Over Her New Look

Rasheeda Frost is clearly a fashionista and trendsetter.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 12 and modeled a pair of black, oversized sunglasses that are carried at her Pressed boutique. She snapped a selfie inside the bathroom and seemingly posed in front of a mirror.

Rasheeda Frost

Frost rocked her black-and-gold square frames and wrote in her caption, “Just being a Lil shady 🤣🤣 new shades are in!” Her fans quickly showered her with compliments.

“Such a stunner omg ur so beautiful inside n out 🔥 love the shades!”

“Those are DOPE and you look gorgeous as ever. Hope u n the family r all well stay safe love u so much babe 💜💜”

“Boss chick love u so much 💕 feeling these shades”

“Put yo stunner shades on! Aint nothing wrong with it ….😎 Those are doooopppee!!! I want !!!!”

“Those are hott 😍 Cute! I seen your Houston store. Very nice! 👍🏽 Good look ma’am”

“I can’t wait to get these😍😁 Cute shades 😎 Your so Beautiful 💞💞💞💞💞 especially Natural @rasheeda”

Frost’s “shady” post comes a few weeks after she virtually shut down the ’Gram by channeling her “inner Beyoncé” in a throwback video.

The 37-year-old mother posted the video clip to Instagram on May 8, and flossed her various looks on camera. She twisted and twirled her long blond curls and wrote in her caption, “Hair flipping Friday 🤣🤣🤣back when things were normal!!”

Rasheeda Frost shows off fashion.

Frost’s fans and followers instantly went wild over her throwback post.

“You look good in any hair 🥰,” one fan remarked at the time.

Another added, “Channel your inner Beyoncé 👏🏾👏🏾!!! Just get some fans to blow your hair 😂.”

A third person commented, “I need this unit😫🔥.Rasheeda, I love that hair how do I buy it please!”

Rasheeda Frost showed a natural hair routine on Jan. 30 in an Instagram video.

The “LHHATL” star said she wears wigs as a way to protect her natural hair. She also nurtures her coils on a consistent basis in hopes of achieving waist-length hair.

“Elongating my Hair and #cleansingvegan with the new @camillerosenaturals Neroli Blossom Cleansing Milk that I picked up at # CVS,” Frost wrote Jan. 30. “I’m on my road to waist length hair guys we gotta keep it healthy! #teamnaturalhair #teamhealthyhair,” she wrote for a video caption while demonstrating her natural hair routine.”