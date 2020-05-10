‘Channel Your Inner Beyoncé’: Rasheeda Frost’s New Hair Blows Fans Away

The filming of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” may be postponed, but that’s not stopping reality diva and entrepreneur Rasheeda Frost from showing fans her various looks in front of the camera.

The mother of two uploaded a flashback video of herself playing with her long blond curls in her Atlanta Pressed store on Friday, May 8.

Frost sported an animal print blouse, white tank, and gold jewelry to complement her hairdo.

“Hair flipping Friday 🤣🤣🤣back when things were normal!! Hair: @diamonddynastyvirginhair 😘,” Frost captioned the video.

Fans clamored over Frost’s hairstyle, as she is known for rocking different dos with various colors of the rainbow.

“You look good in any hair 🥰😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“Channel your inner Beyoncé 👏🏾👏🏾!!! Just get some fans to blow your hair 😂.”

“Always so pretty😍.”

“Rasheeda, I love that hair how do I buy it please!”

“I need this unit😫🔥.”

“So pretty, no matter the hair.”

“🔥Fabulous Rasheeda Fabulous🔥.”

“You have beautiful hair, girl! ❤️.”

The hair connoisseur recently sent her fans into a frenzy on April 29 when she went from channeling her inner Beyoncé to her inner Tekashi 6ix9ine with rainbow color hair from Diamond Dynasty Virgin Hair.

“Colors on colors!!! Hair from @diamonddynastyvirginhair ….. custom unit & color 🌈,” Frost captioned the post.

Fans flooded the 37-year-old’s comment section with praise over her bold look.

“You can rock anything. Love these colors, boo😍😍.”

“Oooooh yassssss ❤️🧡💛💚💙💕.”

“Them colors look good on you, beautiful.”

“Loooooove this 😍😍😍💙💙💙.”

“Damn sheeda, you Did DAT!!!!!😱.”

“🔥🔥😍😍 love that color n would rock it here in Bermuda.”

“Looking like a power puff girl🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤩🤩.”

“I love this color… very beautiful.”

When the boss chick isn’t rocking her colorful extensions, she nurtures her hair with cleansing products to keep her natural roots healthy in hopes of reaching waist-length hair.

“Elongating my Hair and #cleansingvegan with the new @camillerosenaturals Neroli Blossom Cleansing Milk that I picked up at # CVS. I’m on my road to waist length hair guys we gotta keep it healthy! #teamnaturalhair #teamhealthyhair,” she wrote for a video caption while demonstrating her natural hair routine.”

One thing for sure, self-quarantining or not, Frost is going to keep her looks up from head to toe.