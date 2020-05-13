‘You’re Nuts’: Fans Cry From Laughter After Tami Roman Says Her Tits Are Social Distancing

Tami Roman definitely tuned in to watch part one of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion that aired May 10 because she recently quoted Porsha Williams‘ most iconic line from the event. Roman, a former reality star of “Basketball Wives,” took to the ‘Gram on Monday, May 11, to poke fun of her cleavage as well as show off her face full of makeup.

Roman wore golden-toned makeup with a nude-colored lip gloss. Her high ponytail was swooped to one side and flowed down her shoulders. Sporting a pink-and-green camouflage halter top, the mother of two smized while turned toward the camera. Roman, 50, hinted in her caption that she did her own makeup, admitting that she missed her makeup artist.

Tami Roman wearing a halter top (Photo): @tamiroman/Instagram

The New York beauty also joked about her revealing attire. She wrote: “my tits are social distancing too 😂😂.” This phrase was created by Williams, causing fans to chuckle profusely.

(From left to right): Tami Roman, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille (Photo): @tamiroman/Instagram, @porsha4real/Instagram, @evamarcille/Instagram

The line was coined during Williams’ argument with “RHOA” star Eva Marcille. During the season, a few of Marcille’s cast mates claimed Marcille had been struggling financially. Marcille addressed the gossip at the reunion by telling everyone that she had just purchased a million-dollar home, insinuating that she could not be broke. Williams expressed that everyone on the show has a home, hinting that Marcille’s accomplishment wasn’t a big deal.

Marcille went on to explain that everyone on the show is older than her. The two women threw jabs about each other’s age, leading Williams to say, “Girl, them titties is aged hens. They social distancing. B-tch don’t come for me.”

Roman appeared to be making fun of the incident. Neither Williams nor Marcille has yet to respond to Roman’s post.