‘Will Read You Like a Book’: Fans Declare Porsha Williams’ the Winner of ‘RHOA’ Reunion After She Drags Eva Marcille and Kenya Moore

Porsha Williams came prepared to steal the throne on part one of the virtual “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 12 reunion on Sunday, May 10. Williams, who wore a gold crown designed by the House of Emmanuele, dragged a few of her castmates at the event, causing fans to believe that Williams took the number-one spot as the queen of the reunion.

A feud between Williams and her co-star Eva Marcille was one of the many highlights from the reunion. Their bad blood stemmed from Marcille talking negatively about Williams’ daughter, Pilar Jhena’ McKinley. During the season, Marcille said 1-year-old Pilar looked like her father, Dennis McKinley, with a bow while insinuating that Williams needed to heal from her C-section before indulging herself in Marcille’s business.

(From left to right): Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore (Photo): @evamarcille/Instagram, @porsha4real/Instagram, @thekenyamoore/Instagram

Williams told Marcille, “First of all, I will never forgive you for ever speaking on my child. “Do you see me? Do you hear what I am saying?” Marcille claimed at the reunion that she did not make any derogatory remarks about Williams’ daughter. “No one talked about your child,” Marcille said. “Nene said your child looks like Dennis five times. She does. My son looks like his father. The question is, ‘why are you bothered?’ ” she continued.

Marcille later admitted that she meant her remarks as a read for Williams. The 38-year-old Williams said, “Shut the f–k up. You say it one more time, and I will virtually kick your a-s.” The founder of Pampered by Porsha even threw a few jabs at Marcille by telling her that her breasts were social distancing because they were so far apart.

The “Dish Nation” radio personality also fired off at Kenya Moore, claiming that Moore was one of the fakest women on the show. Earlier in the season, Moore shared that she had proof that Williams’ relationship with Nene Leakes was not genuine. Williams came to the reunion with text message evidence that supposedly showed Moore bashing her friend, Cynthia Bailey.

According to fans, Williams stole the show during the reunion.

“Them tities are social distancing”



Damn porsha, you did not have to come for eva like that 🤣#RHOA #RHOAReunion #PorshaWilliams pic.twitter.com/31k6UM53fS — Samanta (@samouuchou) May 11, 2020

Clearly half of y’all mfs didn’t hear Eva admit she said that about PJ to come at Porsha! Yes she look like her dad but….A bitch TONE can change a statement completely!! #RHOAReunion #PorshaWilliams #rhoa pic.twitter.com/LcAouLscix — JudyMinaj (@MinajBihhh) May 11, 2020

Part 2 of the virtual reunion will air Sunday, May 17, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.