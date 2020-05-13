‘This Made Me Cry’: Niko Khale’s Sentimental Message to Keyshia Cole Has Fans In Their Feelings

Niko “Khale” Hale recently celebrated girlfriend Keyshia Cole with a heartwarming Mother’s Day post.

The 24-year-old aspiring rapper expressed his appreciation for Cole with sweet couple pictures and claimed that the “Love” singer made him a “better” man.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my Queen 👑 I see a side of you that the world doesn’t see. You’re everything,” Khale wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 10. “I appreciate you letting ya wall down and giving me your energy. You drive me to be a better man. I was in love with who you were and I’m in love with who you’re becoming. Let’s raise these boys to be Kings. 💪🏾🤞🏾❤️.”

Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale Hale @nikokhale/Instagram

Khale also shared a recent family portrait that shows him, Cole, their 9-month-old son Tobias Khale and her son Daniel Gibson Jr., 10.

Keyshia Cole Daniel Gibson Jr., baby Tobias Khale and Niko Khale pose for a family picture. @keyshiacole/Instagram

Fans instantly gushed over Khale’s loving Mother’s Day post to Cole.

“This made me cry”

“Besides LeBron n his wife y’all my fav couple. Love jus so genuine, great man right here you can jus tell❤️❤️❤️”

“🔥Beautiful I’m glad God placed y’all together….God bless y’all family all the days of life”

“Happy Mother’s Day Keisha. Such a cute couple!! So beautiful I love the man ur becoming Niko God Bless You & Your Family ❤️”

“Happy Mother Day KC!! ❤️ When a real man loves a real woman it shows I love y’all relationship the genuine friendship y’all have is so amazing Thank you for giving the world an example of what love looks like”

Cole also thanked the love of her life for his touching words. She commented, “Thank u babe. 💕 That last picture tho 😩 I love u BACK”

@nikokhale/Instagram.

The “Let It Go” songstress and Khale went public with their relationship in early 2018, just months after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Daniel “Booby” Gibson. The couple welcomed their son Tobias last August. Cole shares 10-year-old DJ with Gibson.

Khale’s post follows behind Cole’s semi-lengthy Mother’s Day memo to her fans.

She wrote, “Happy MOTHERS DAY TO ALL THE BAD ASS MOMS out there!!!!! If you’ve ever sacrificed for your child or children 🤟🏽stayed up late when they’re crying, or had a bad dream😩 and u come running to the rescue 🏃🏽‍♀️ recital’s or Graduations or Simply just Being there anytime they need YOU!!! I solute YOU!!! LOVE U ALL❤️”

Keyshia Cole’s 9-month-old son Tobias Khale and Daniel Gibson Jr., 10 @keyshiacole/instagram

Cole’s IG followers not only thanked her for the message, but they also wished her a “Happy Mother’s Day” as well.

“Awww thank you love! This was so sweet ❤️🥰. Happy Mother’s Day to you too . You are a dope Mother!! I know your kids are happy to have you.”

“@keyshiacole Happy Mamas Day Boo , Thank you 😘😘❤️”

“Happy mother’s day Queen”