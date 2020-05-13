‘I See Why He Left’: Apryl Jones’ Semi-Naked Post Derails After Fans Bring Up Omarion

Apryl Jones received backlash for her inappropriate Mother’s Day post over the weekend after showing major skin in a photo.

On Monday, May 11, the “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star celebrated her Mother’s Day with a revealing picture. She posted an image of herself wearing a white bra and thong that exposed her backside as she held a fragrance that she promoted in her caption.

“body oils give me that Natural Skincare glow,” Jones wrote in her Instagram post.

Fans instantly slammed her lewd image.

“For real is this what we doing on Mother’s Day? 🤦🏾‍♀️ welp Happy Mother’s day to you and your mom!!”

“This is what’s on your mind for Mother’s Day? Yikes I see why he left”

“It’s mother’s day. Put them buns up”

“Put some damn clothes on!🤦🏽‍♀️”

“Have some self respect you have kids🤣”

“Really….. Where’s the kids for Mother’s Day…. I’m so over you…. Delete…..”

While several Instagram users scolded Jones, others mentioned ex-boyfriend Omarion Grandberry in the comments.

“Omarion must not of wished you a happy Mother’s Day yet lol”

“I know Omarion somewhere shaking his head smh”

Jones and Grandberry called it quits in 2016 and share two children together.

The lead singer of B2K told MadameNoire in January that he split from Jones because he was no longer in love with her.

“I would really attribute her not understanding to lack of communication and upbringing,” said Grandberry. “I was raised a little bit different than she was raised, and I think that is really, at the end of the day, always a thing in relationships. It’s just miscommunication and different love languages.”

He continued, “People grow and some people grow out of each other. I would say that is, from my perspective, truly is what happened.”

Jones received plenty of backlash last year for dating Grandberry’s childhood friend and bandmate Lil Fizz. While many fans were not accepting of the pair’s relationship, Grandberry seemed unfazed by it. He told Vlad TV in November, “I don’t feel no ways, I don’t feel any way about it. I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy.”

Jones and Fizz reportedly split this year. The reason why has yet to be revealed.