Beyoncé Now Has a Song on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart In Each Decade Since the ’90s with ‘Savage’ Remix

Beyoncé keeps racking up the awards and career milestones, despite not releasing a solo album since 2016.

The singer’s latest achievement comes after her “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion hit the number-two position on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart the week of May 11. The remix gave Beyoncé at least one song on the chart in each decade since the ’90s.

At least one of Beyoncé’s songs has landed on the Hot 100 charts in each decade since the 1990s. (Photo:@beyonce/Instagram)

It started when she was a member of Destiny’s Child after the group’s song “No, No, No” landed on the chart that decade. “Independent Women” and “Say My Name” then reached number one in 2000.

Destiny’s Child had other songs on the Hot 100 in years to follow. Beyonce’s entry outside of Destiny’s Child came in 2002 when she collaborated with her then-boyfriend Jay-Z on the single “03 Bonnie & Clyde.”

Her last position on the chart before the “Savage” remix was three years ago on “Perfect Duet, a collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

She also had another chart position that year with Colombian singer J Balvin and French singer Willy William’s “Mi Gente” remix.

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson — who has a shoutout from her daughter in the “Savage” remix — congratulated her in an Instagram message she posted on Monday, May 11.

“Congratulations Beyoncé you’ve been doing the damn thing since you were 16 years old,” Knowles Lawson wrote. “The Meghan the Stallion remix Savage makes the 2020 list ! Congrats Meghan !!!”

Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles didn’t congratulate his daughter on social media. But in an interview that posted the same week, he talked about the chances of Destiny’s Child — which parted ways in 2005 — getting back together.

“I’m a fan. I certainly hope so,” he told UsWeekly about the possibility of the group making new music and touring. “But I also understand that … Kelly and Beyoncé are mothers and they have a family and that changes the dynamics. Each one of the ladies are successful in their own right … They all have their individual solo careers.”

He added, “so coordinating family, careers, that’s a lot of juggling. I’m sure in due time the ladies will decide if that’s what they want to do, and if they do or do not I’m as supportive as I could be as their manager.”