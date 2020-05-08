‘Damn Lil Mama’: Alexis Skyy Drives Fans Wild with Throwback Bikini Photo

Dear Summer, Alexis Skyy most definitely misses you. Just like the rest of the nation, Skyy seems to be suffering from cabin fever. The reality star of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” was reminiscing about the hot weather in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 7.

The 25-year-old Skyy posted a photo that showed her clad in a skimpy two-piece bikini. Her brown drawstring set, which was embellished with a light brown pattern, left little to the imagination. Skyy, a mother of one, turned toward the side to strike her pose, giving fans a full view of the butterfly that was tatted on her backside. To keep the sun out of her eyes, she donned a pair of dark-colored shades. The model appeared to be pulling up her swimsuit bottoms as her neatly styled ponytail flowed past her neckline.

Alexis Skyy clad in a two-piece bikini (Photo): @alexisskyy_/Instagram

Over 100,000 people gravitated toward the photo, indicating that Skyy’s banging body certainly drove them wild.

“That’s all I want to look 👀 at is u 😍😍😍 Damn lil mama👅.”

“Hot Girl 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Shes the baddest of all the celebrity females.. she badder than Lori.. i said what I said.”

“Dear Alexis 😍😍😍😍.”

“Damn Shawty Got 🍑🍑.”

“This woman so fine🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Oh you thick thick😱😱❤️❤️😍😍😍.”

Alexis Skyy wearing a multicolored bikini (Photo): @alexisskyy_/Instagram

Skyy flaunts her assets on social media quite often and revealed on Instagram that she makes the majority of her money by modeling on social media. She hinted in a now-deleted Instagram story that dates back to November that beauty is only skin deep. Skyy, who received a breast augmentation procedure, encouraged women to fall in love with their character. At the :40 mark she said, “At the end of the day, I want you guys to know though surgery and all that stuff does not make you beautiful at the end of the day. It enhances you; that’s cool. What makes you beautiful is you in here at the end of the day,” she said.

She added, “And it doesn’t matter if you don’t have a big a-s. It doesn’t matter if you don’t have titties. Everybody has their own beauty at the end of the day.”

Alexis Skyy encourages fans to fall in love with their character. Start at the :40 mark. (Source) We The Culture TV/YouTube



