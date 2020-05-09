‘Do What Makes You Happy’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Phor Apparently Quits the Show

It looks like Phor Brumfield is choosing corporate America over reality television.

After VH1 announced on Wednesday, May 6, the season 6 premiere of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” was delayed until the summer due to the current pandemic, Brumfield later revealed he would no longer be doing reality television, music or tattooing.

“No more Rappin ,tattooing, or reality tv Phor me 🤷🏾‍♂️,” the Chicago native said via Instagram. “i Picked up my first corporate job & it pays great 💯 nothing wrong w a man working a desk job it comes w benefits 🏦 👨🏾‍💻 #4P #lunchonhotrod”

The “Black Ink” franchise veteran apparently works at a car dealership. His sudden news caused mixed reactions among fans.

“I’m proud of u bro u rite bro nothing wrong with a man working beside a desk u look great I luv u I’m still ur #1 fan rather u rapping tatting or behind a desk I’m always supporting u luv u stay blessed up money gang 4life”

“Sorry..dont like it..that’s not your passion..What happened?..Ryan not paying you?”

“This cap ? How you get that thin so fast?!???”

“Salute cuzo bc no body doing no kinda shows no time soon so I’m proud of you! Get to the bag 💰”

“Lmao.. what the fck is going on here?🤔 Maybe he got a role on a show. That’s don’t even look like Phor. Lol”

“Definitely nothing wrong with it I salute you king 👑 💯. Okay corporate Phor we see youuu 😭”

Brumfield has been an original cast member on “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” since season 1.

The “Chi Town” rapper opened up about his struggle with his depression and suicidal thoughts he dealt with during season 5. He appeared on the “Steve” show last March and spoke about his mental illness.

“I was in a bad place,” Brumfield said at the time. “Just with business, my relationship, I kind of just gave up on myself… The life in me was gone.”

“I just feel like I lost a lot of the love around me,” he continued. “My family, they’re not in Chicago. I was trying to be there for everybody else but wasn’t strong enough to help myself.”

After Brumfield’s interview with Steve Harvey, fans showered him with a slew of get-well wishes.

“Phor is so amazing. Everything about him so perfect and I see his heart. Just want to hug him thru my screen ❤.”

“I commend you for being so open and honest about battling with depression… Great show! 🕊.”

“Super proud of you Phor! Keep spreading the good word about mental illness”