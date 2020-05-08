‘Fresh Face and White Toes’: Draya Michele’s Pedicure Leaves Fans Gushing

OK, let’s face it. We all know that there is something about Draya Michele, a former reality star on “Basketball Wives,” that always seems to drive fans wild. When people are not obsessing over her skin, hair, or figure, they are usually complimenting her hustle.

Michele, a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 6, to show off her one-piece swimsuit that she received from the online fashion store. In true Michele fashion, she modeled the garment from head to toe, causing fans to crush over her pedicure.

Draya Michele modeling her one-piece bathing suit from Fashion Nova. @drayamichele/Instagram

The founder of Mint Swimwear reclined against a giant pool float that appeared to be shaped like a cabana. Without any makeup, the 35-year-old Michele was soaking up the West Coast sun. She added a few bangles and an ankle bracelet to enhance her dazzling black one-strap suit. The glistening around her feet led to fans raving over her white toenails.

“The white toes are elite Bae 😩🤤👀😋.”

“Fresh Face and White Toes … #Fav💕.”

“Underrated feet 👣😍.”

“Them Legs Though, Pretty Toes Too!!!”

“Wow your toes actually look normal.”

“Them pretty toes are amazing.”

“Gorgeous perfection 👧🏽to👣🔥😍.”

“Feet looking decent to 😍.”

Draya Michele in another pose on her pool float. @drayamichele/Instagram

People always seem to gravitate toward Michele’s feet. She recently came under fire last week for posting a photo on Instagram that showed her sporting a pair of Nike Air Max 720 shoes. People hinted that her feet looked larger than usual, claiming she wore a size 12.

Michele expressed that she knew her feet were not her greatest asset in a now deleted-tweet that dates back to 2014. Joe Budden, a rapper-turned-reality star, jokingly suggested to Michele on Twitter that she was blessed in all the areas on her body except her feet. The model playfully hit back at Budden, claiming that her feet were her greatest weapons.