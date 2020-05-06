‘Y She Look Like Dat!!!’: Joseline Hernandez Fans Question Her Appearance in Recent IG Video

It seems social media users have questions about Joseline Hernandez‘s appearance.
In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, May 5, the “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star urged her female fans to audition for her Zeus reality show “Joseline’s Cabaret.” She wrote in her caption, “I ❤️ my ladies!! @thezeusnetwork and I are so excited to announce the girls for Joselines Cabaret Auditions! Today is the last day to turn in your videos! Let’s get it 😎”
Hernandez also thanked all of the women who’d auditioned for her reality series.
“Thank you to all the ladies that’s been trying out and auditioning for ‘Joseline’s Cabaret,’ you look totally amazing,” she said in the video. “I’m super excited, and I can’t wait to shoot my bad a– b–ches.”
In Hernandez’s post, her hair was slightly tousled and her makeup was bold. She wore green eye shadow, a pair of dramatic eyelashes and bright pink lipstick. When the 33-year-old mother stepped into camera view, fans instantly noticed something was off-putting about her looks.
“Wtf why do she look like dat”
“She looks……weird…I just can’t pin point it. The eyes…the wigs….idk. Help”
“She looks like a blowup doll is that a filter?”
“Y she look like dat!! Too much make up something is off.”
“She is cute but wen she put on dat dark make up or dat green on is hella ugly🤢”
Hernandez’s post comes two months after folks accused her of using botox injections.
On March 2, the mother of one promoted her reality show with a number of different videos and photos. Folks claimed her cheekbones and lips were fuller than usual. One person wrote at the time, “Did u get some kind of Botox? 😳 your lips are well u know. Stop with the filters and fillers” and another added, “Really hate that you started getting Botox in ya lips. Youre naturally gorgeous you don’t need that.”
While there were people who trashed Hernandez’s looks, others showered her with compliments.
“Awwe Babbyyy you look tf bomb, you always slay ,, but I love love love your beat face & this ponytail on you😍😘💕”
“My mother f–king fav with ya bad a–😍❤️ ur gorgeous mami”
Over the years, Hernandez has denied having any work done to her face, but she did admit to talk show host Wendy Williams in a 2016 interview that she surgically enhanced her breasts.