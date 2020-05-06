‘Y She Look Like Dat!!!’: Joseline Hernandez Fans Question Her Appearance in Recent IG Video

It seems social media users have questions about Joseline Hernandez‘s appearance.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, May 5, the “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star urged her female fans to audition for her Zeus reality show “Joseline’s Cabaret.” She wrote in her caption, “I ❤️ my ladies!! @thezeusnetwork and I are so excited to announce the girls for Joselines Cabaret Auditions! Today is the last day to turn in your videos! Let’s get it 😎”

Hernandez also thanked all of the women who’d auditioned for her reality series.

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram.

“Thank you to all the ladies that’s been trying out and auditioning for ‘Joseline’s Cabaret,’ you look totally amazing,” she said in the video. “I’m super excited, and I can’t wait to shoot my bad a– b–ches.”

In Hernandez’s post, her hair was slightly tousled and her makeup was bold. She wore green eye shadow, a pair of dramatic eyelashes and bright pink lipstick. When the 33-year-old mother stepped into camera view, fans instantly noticed something was off-putting about her looks.

“Wtf why do she look like dat”

“She looks……weird…I just can’t pin point it. The eyes…the wigs….idk. Help”

“She looks like a blowup doll is that a filter?”

“Y she look like dat!! Too much make up something is off.”

“She is cute but wen she put on dat dark make up or dat green on is hella ugly🤢”

Hernandez’s post comes two months after folks accused her of using botox injections.

On March 2, the mother of one promoted her reality show with a number of different videos and photos. Folks claimed her cheekbones and lips were fuller than usual. One person wrote at the time, “Did u get some kind of Botox? 😳 your lips are well u know. Stop with the filters and fillers” and another added, “Really hate that you started getting Botox in ya lips. Youre naturally gorgeous you don’t need that.”

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

While there were people who trashed Hernandez’s looks, others showered her with compliments.

“Awwe Babbyyy you look tf bomb, you always slay ,, but I love love love your beat face & this ponytail on you😍😘💕”

“My mother f–king fav with ya bad a–😍❤️ ur gorgeous mami”

Over the years, Hernandez has denied having any work done to her face, but she did admit to talk show host Wendy Williams in a 2016 interview that she surgically enhanced her breasts.