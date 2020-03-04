‘Stop with the Fillers’: Joseline Hernandez Blasted for Using ‘Botox’ Lip Injections

It looks like Joseline Hernandez‘s appearance is under scrutiny.

The 33-year-old “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star recently promoted her Zeus television series with gorgeous photos and videos of herself. She took to Instagram on Monday, March 2, and posted a short clip that showed her freshly done makeup.

Joseline Hernandez @joseline/Instagram

Hernandez panned the camera phone around her face and slightly puckered her lips at the camera. She wrote in her caption, “Did you guys enjoy Joselines Cabaret Last Night?! Click my link just in case you missed it. It was so good!”

A few fans commented on how beautiful Hernandez appeared.

“Awwe Babbyyy you look tf bomb, you always slay ,, but I love love love your beat face & this ponytail on you😍😘💕”

“My mother f–king fav with ya bad ass😍❤️ ur gorgeous mami”

Others trashed the mother of one for what they found to be disagreeable about her looks.

“Did u get some kind of Botox? 😳 your lips are well u know. Stop with the filters and fillers”

“Stop with the face work!!! God made you beautiful!”

“Really hate that you started getting Botox in ya lips. Youre naturally gorgeous you don’t need that 💩 stop before you mess yourself up.”

Joseline Hernandez and DJ Balistic Beats (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

Hernandez’s “botox” post comes nearly a week after she got dragged online for allegedly kissing her boyfriend’s feet on national television.

A huge argument broke out between the couple on the Feb. 20 episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” when Hernandez fed another man fruit while her rumored fiancé DJ Balistic Beats sat and watched.

Beats exploded on Hernandez and she tearfully apologized.

“I’m sorry, I should have never fed the fruit to the guy. I’m sorry, my apologies,” she said.

Moments later she jumped down to the floor and seemingly began kissing his feet. Her drastic actions received mixed reactions from social media users.

“The way I just hollered 😂😂 Girlll get the hell up the man asked for RESPECT not feet kissing 😂 you doing too much now,” one person said at the time.

Another added, “Oh Stevie ruined the F–K out that girl ain’t no fucking way she go from stepping on throats to kissing feet.”