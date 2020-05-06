‘It’s All Family’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Ryan Henry Defends Rachel Leigh’s Alleged Boyfriend Jeremih After Fans Call Him a ‘Sperm Donor’

It looks like Ryan Henry is staying clear of any unnecessary drama.

The “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star took to Instagram on Monday, May 4, and posted a group photo of himself and his basketball squad of mentees. He captioned his post, “Father first. Reunited with most of my Squad today 🏀. Feels like My life has purpose again. Let’s Lead. ✊🏾 #HenryStrong”

A group of kids Ryan Henry (right foreground) is mentoring. @ryanhenrytattoo/Instargram

One fan wondered if all the mentees in the photo were his children and asked, “How many kids this guy have? Lol.”

Henry responded, saying he has two sons Mason, 12, and Cannon, 6, both of whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Rachel Leigh. Cannon is actually fathered by Leigh’s off-and-on boyfriend, singer Jeremih, but Henry considers the 6-year-old as his own.

A fan pointed out that Henry only had one son since Cannon wasn’t biologically his. Henry shot back, “2.” The person then replied, “Ok Ryan u right jeremih is the sperm donor got it 👌🏽”

Henry defended Jeremih against the person’s absentee father claims and responded, “It’s all a family. Takes a village.”

Last month, fans accused Leigh of trying to “play” Henry after she apparently got back together with Jeremih. The musician shared a photo of Leigh lying in bed with their son. It’s still unclear if she was in Jeremih’s bed or her own. Nevertheless, the picture sparked a gang of reactions from social media users.

(From left) Ryan Henry, Rachel Leigh, Jeremih. (Photos: VH1 screen grabs, Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

One person wrote, “This is toxic. She doesn’t want anyone to date Ryan but yet she wants to be out there and enjoy herself 🤦🏽‍♂️.”

A second said, “Run to the same person that NEVER claimed ur baby or u 🧐 nahh that ain’t the move sis. I hope Ryan moves on”

Someone else commented, “She never wanted Ryan again, she wanted what he could offer her. Doesn’t show him affection at all.”

Henry and Leigh were high school sweethearts and dated off and on for years. It seemed the pair reconciled on season 6 of “Black Ink,” but Henry confirmed that wasn’t the case. He wrote in a now-deleted post, “I don’t want her. She Never wanted me. We got kids.. Next.”