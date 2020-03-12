‘Who Died?’: ‘LHHATL’ Fans on Edge Following Explosive Video

It looks like fans can expect a whirlwind of drama on the upcoming season on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

As the New York and Miami franchises wind down their seasons VH1 viewers are getting a taste of the explosiveness yet to come on “LHHATL.” The show’s new trailer started off with Karlie Redd, also known as “mouth of the south,” getting into a physical altercation with her friend Sierra Gates. Redd apparently didn’t have Gates’ back during the hairstylist’s legal matters. She’s also seen standing at a funeral with tears running down her face. It’s still unclear who died.

Fans learned last season Mimi Faust didn’t get shot after mass speculation, but she appeared to be facing bigger problems this season. In the trailer, she and ex-boyfriend Stevie J. sit down to discuss her relationship with her current partner WNBA player Ty Young. She’s stuck between a hard rock on deciding if they should get married or not.

(From left to right): Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd and Sierra Gates VH1 screengrab

Rasheeda Frost and her husband Kirk Frost are seen living the life and celebrating their 20th marriage anniversary. However, trouble comes knocking on the door when Rasheeda’s stepson, Kirk Frost Jr., gets arrested and held without bail. She claimed the police falsely reported that he had a sawed-off shotgun on him. She said to her husband in the trailer, “We got Kirk locked up. …. Sometimes I be feeling like my head is gonna explode.”

Model Alexis Skyy, who starred on the Hollywood and New York franchises, also appeared on the “LHHATL” trailer this season. She and Redd came to blows after she claimed the boutique owner’s fiancé at the time, Maurice “Mo” Fayne, allegedly cheated on Redd with her. She also opened up about her sex-trafficking story for the first time that she claimed was hard for her to do.

The show’s veterans such as Yung Joc, his fiancée, Kendra Robinson, Lil Scrappy, Bambi, Shekinah Anderson, Akbar V, Spice and a few others will make their appearance. Rapper Lightskin Keisha is the newest addition to the “LHHATL” franchise.

The show premieres March 16 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1, and viewers can hardly wait.

“Damn who died? Me: Apparently, Karlie’s marriage 😂!!I can’t wait, this trailer got me hyped. They need to keep atlanta and cancel all the other ones”

“WHY is Alexis Sky on this show? WHY doesn’t Sierra’s face move when she talks or cries? WHY is Kirk still picking on Rasheeda’s mama? WHY does Joc want more kids? 🤷🏽‍♀️Somebody help me understand”

“When are these mfs gon realize that Karlie is FAKE she’s never had anyone’s back after trying to convince everyone she does lmao. why they got my girl lightskin keisha on here acting a mess.”

“Alexis lord how many men has she been with in her lifetime😳😳😳!!! Every franchise she fighting over a man its sad and gross!!!”

“Sierra and Karlie fight over Karlie failing to show up to court…I mean if Karlie had a valid reason for being late then that is pretty messed up”