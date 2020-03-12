In the Jungle: Trina and Normani Battle It Out in Tropical Print Getup

It looks like Trina and Normani are both fashionistas.

The rap diva and pop singer were both spotted in the same jungle print Versace pantsuit that retails for $2,475 on the brand’s website.

The “Love Lies” singer rocked her green and blue ensemble for a photo shoot. She took to Instagram on Dec. 13 and posted an image of her pairing the pantsuit up with gold open-toe stiletto heels. She accessorized her look with gold accessories including a gold choker and large button earrings. Normani also went for dramatic makeup look including a winged cat-eye and opted for a sleek, pulled back ponytail. She captioned her post with one green heart and star emoji.

Normani @normani/Instagram

Trina — also known as the “Baddest B—h” — wore her $2,400 Versace pantsuit to the season 6 “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” reunion special. She jazzed up her outfit with yellow Louboutin heels retailing around $695, a circle pendant necklace and drop earrings. Like Normani, she went for a bold makeup look, including a blue eyeshadow and nude lipstick. She wore her bone-straight tresses with a middle part and tagged her caption “Legend.”

Trina @trinarckstarr/Instagram

Fans doused both celebrities with compliments and ultimately decided who wore the jungle print pantsuit best.

Speaking of Trina, she was recently in the news for roasting her fellow VH1 star Stevie J.

After the “Good Guy” made some rude remarks about the women on “LHHMIA” the “Diamond Princess” clapped back at him during the reunion taping and said, “Dear Stevie J., you and every other man that has something to say about women’s hair, cut it out. We don’t talk about ya’ll nappy-ass hair, y’all struggling beards that can barely connect or nothing else you guys have going on.”