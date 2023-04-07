‘This Is The Kind of S—t We Love to See!’: Trina Proves Why She’s ‘Da Baddest’ After Breaking the Internet with Her Latest Performance

Miami rap veteran Katrina Taylor, aka Trina, proved why she is in fact, “Da Baddest” after completely annihilating her latest performance in the best way possible.

Trina proved why she’s ‘Da Baddest’ in a NPR Tiny Desk concert. (Photo: @trinarockstarr/Instagram)

Dressed wearing a leather top and brown pants, Trina looked as beautiful as ever while her neck was iced out in chains for her Tiny Desk Concert debut with NPR Music.

Though she’s known for rocking different hair colors, the 44-year-old kept it simple, wearing a wavy jet-black wig with a middle part.

As soon as the 15-minute video began, Trina starts off strong, giving the audience an emotional rendition of her 2000 hit, “Mama,” which was dedicated to her late mother, Vanessa Taylor, who passed away from cancer in 2019.

“Without her, there would be no me and she’s the reason that I’m standing here right now for you guys,” Trina said.

Fans were also able to see the actress perform a few more of her hits, such as “Da Baddies B—h,” “Single Again,” and “Here We Go,” with background vocals from Asher Makeba Williams, Nia McClain, Shannon McClain, and Corey “C.O.” Evans.

Trina ended her set list on fire as she performed her and Trick Daddy’s classic hit from 1998, “Nann N–a,” which also happens to be Trina’s breakout hit.

The hip-hop mogul’s performance quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, where several fans praised her for the impact she’s had on the culture.

“H– YEAH!! ⁦@TRINArockstarr⁩ is the OG Bad B-tch, the HBIC, the GOAT this is the kind of sh-t we love to see!! Go off girl Trina: Tiny Desk Concert : NPR”

HELL YEAH!! ⁦@TRINArockstarr⁩ is the OG Bad Bitch, the HBIC, the GOAT 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 this is the kind of shit we love to see!! Go off girl 🔥 Trina: Tiny Desk Concert : NPR https://t.co/aKrrRqLFxF — Caroline (@literalmama) April 7, 2023

“Trina doing a tiny desk was not on my 2023 bingo card but wow look at the power of collective prayer!!!”



“Trina on Tiny Desk for the culture”

“wow trina on tiny desk ?? i need this .. my love for 00s rap and npr are like my two worlds colliding lmao”

Before her performance, Trina spoke about her journey in the rap game and her influence on those who came after her with the “Louder Than A Riot” podcast.

“I believe in who I am,” she said. “The game didn’t make it; I made the game. I made it. I already came in with a motive and an initiative to know who I am from. That’s why I breed a whole universe of bad b—-s.”

Trina has maintained her relevancy in the industry for over two decades. Though there were female rappers before her, the icon’s salacious lyricism helped pioneer a different type of sound for female rap.

Some may even say her raunchy style influenced a few of today’s rap girlies, such as Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and City Girls.