‘Bye Bye’: Toya Johnson’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Leaves Fans in Stitches After She Denies Mom a Vanilla Ice Cream Cone

Time is moving fast for “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” reality stars Toya Johnson and fiancé Robert “Red” Rushing’s daughter, Reign Ryan Rushing.

The adorable toddler’s personality is shining through in a video of Johnson playing with her daughter. Johnson asks Reign if she can have a vanilla ice cream cone, and 2-year-old Reign tells her mother, “no” repeatedly.

Johnson’s only options were between a red and purple popsicle that led to the mother of two telling her daughter that she can’t shop with her anymore. Reign then tells Johnson “bye, bye” and points to the door.

“This is how it goes down at @reign_beaux’s ice cream shop. 😩🤣🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️,” Johnson captioned the video.

Fans gushed over the mother and daughter’s hilarious bonding moment.

“The bye-bye and point like please don’t come back to my shop lollll.”

“I loveeeee Reign. She is hilarious bye-bye if you don’t want what I’m offering 😂✌🏾.”

“This baby has so much personality! I don’t know how you take her seriously I’d be laughing all day long.”

“Toya, Reign is NOT worried about your Lil coins! She said her sales are still good, sis! She doesn’t need that type of negative energy in her shop! 👉🏾 the door! 😂🤣.”

“Did she point to the door????? Like there’s the door, have a nice day! 😂.”

“Lil baby pointed to the door 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Reign had shut down her mother before when Johnson took the toddler to the gym with her on Jan.28. “My little workout, buddy 💪🏾 #wnm2020,” Johnson captioned the video.

Toya Johnson’s daughter Reign joins in on her mother’s workout in the most adorable way. @toyajohnson/Instagram

Johnson lifted weights while doing squats with her daughter, but Reign visibly became tired and decided to end the workout session with her mother.

“Lol, sis like ok I’m done at 10.”

“Baby, she was done in 10. She said, you got the rest! ”

Johnson may be getting her body right for her wedding, but Reign isn’t here for all the workout sessions.

The 36 year old became engaged to Rushing in November 2019, after giving birth to their daughter in February 2018.

Johnson was once married to rapper Lil Wayne; the two share a daughter, 21-year-old Reginae Carter. Carter appears on T.I. and Tiny Harris’ VH1 reality show with her mother.

In 2011, she married producer Mickey “Memphitz” Wright, but the two, who share no children, divorced in 2016.