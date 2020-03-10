‘Worried About the Wrong Cookie Lady’: Kenya Moore Reveals Marc Communicated With Another Woman, Fans Drag Her in the Name of Tanya

“The cookie lady ain’t tell you about Marc sis…”

Kenya Moore is more than going through it with her estranged husband Marc Daly on season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and fans are letting her have it on social media.

In last week’s episode, Moore opens up to castmates Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss about her husband inappropriately texting another woman despite her vocalizing concerns about their interactions.

Kenya Moore confides in Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey about the possible “other woman’ in her marriage. (Photo: BravoTV/YouTube)

“When you’re in love and you feel hopeful you ignore the red flags,” explained Moore to the women. She later went on to reveal that she contacted the woman and proceeded to let her know, “If she came anywhere else near my husband I know where she lives.”

Fans showed the 49-year-old beauty no sympathy in the comments and many believed it was “karma” after she brought a woman who have been deemed “the cookie lady,” to confront Tanya Sam about her run-in with Sam’s fiancé Paul Judge.

“So she was worried about the wrong cookie lady.”

“Now let’s see if for any reason Tanya brought, Marc’s side piece to meet Kenya to have a chat, would Kenya keep the same energy like before, or would she blow the hell up????.. 🧐🤔🤔😒.”

“whew chileeee the contradiction she tried to expose Tanya man when YOUR MAN is actually cheating thats the gag.”

“Not Marc having another woman😏😏😅, when Kenya how many episodes ago was digging about the possibility about Paul, meeting another woman to Tanya. This is a whole U turn of 🍿 ☕️ ☕️ 😂..”

“This is her karma for Apollo and the shit with Tanya!🤷🏾‍♀️.”

“And you had the nerve to entertaining that cookie mess and Marc was out there entertaining chicks. Kenya please.”

“But member her and Apollo??? She was on the other side of that thing…Experience is a humble teacher,” wrote a fan dredging up Moore’s flirtatious and over-the-top behavior with former castmate Phaedra Park’s husband during season 5 of the long-running series.

On the episode, Sam, however, did show sympathy for Moore. “I would never wish this on anyone. I hope they could work it out, but at the same time, a lot of what she did to me makes sense,” she said.

Throughout the current season, there have been numerous cringe-worthy and tense moments between the newlyweds. From Daly speaking highly of Nene Leakes to his demanding that Moore stay seated and ignore her role of hostess at a fundraising event, it’s become more and more clear that the troubles between the duo are deeper than anyone would have expected.

Whether the state of her union is a case of karma or just soured love is unknown, but fans will surely expect a showdown at the season reunion.

“Bring that other woman to the reunion…since that’s the energy she’s given.”