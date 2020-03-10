‘Real Foxxyyy’: Keyshia Cole Takes It Back One Time and Fans Marvel Over Her Beauty

Keyshia Cole is rewinding the hands of time with her beauty.

The “You Complete Me” singer took to Instagram on Monday, March 9, and posted throwback images from a photo shoot she did a few years ago. The pictures showed her wearing a brown and zigzag two-piece pant with bikini top ‘fit.

Keyshia Cole photographer @saintmotherstudios @keyshiacole/Instagram

Cole paired her ensemble with large hoop earrings and other silver accessories. She rocked a colossal Afro and opted for a simple ’70s makeup look. The R&B artist posed in a vintage-looking background in a few of the images. One of her others photos showed her wearing rainbow-colored attire and posing with an instant Polaroid camera in her hands.

Keyshia Cole photographer @saintmotherstudios @keyshiacole/Instagram

The 38-year-old Cole reflected on her throwback photo shoot and captioned her post, “Throwing it back to one of my favorite shoots! A few summers ago🤩 #BTS”

Her post garnered more than 70,000 likes and a load full of comments.

“Look like the lady off undercover brother….🤣 real foxxyyy. I love you Keyshia! 💜🦋”

“Out here looking like all the 90’s babies young mothers. Keeping em guessing baby ‼️ beautiful black queen 🥰😍🤤 #ForeverGroovy”

“Oh My Gawd! You so fine, Keyshia baby, it’s unreal! Slayed that 70s 👀🔥 right on Sister ✊🏿”

“Yasss 70’s🔥 Oh My Gawd! You so fine, Keyshia baby, it’s unreal! Love the hair ❤️ looking beautiful”

“🌾Beautiful Queen Keyshiacole.. No Experation Date On This One…”STLL FRESH”🌸 NUFFFFFF- I can dig it. Groooooovy😂‼️❤️”

“Gone Wit Yo Bad Self ❤️ Imma tell my kids that’s Donna Summer 😍♥️ you look like a foxy momma”

Cole is a master when it comes to switching up her appearance.

On Thursday, March 5, the “Enough of No Love” singer shocked fans with her gorgeous looks after appearing on a recent episode of the talk show “The Real.” She rocked a jet black pixie cut, a gorgeous makeup look and a fashionable outfit that captured the attention of fans.

Keyshia Cole @keyshiacole/Instagram

“This whole look! Yassss! 😍 love really looks good on you! You are glowing & look beautiful,” a fan wrote at the time.

Another added, “On your grown woman ish❤️ this screams fabulousity I love the skirt and jacket also!! You look”

Cole is currently focusing on her new talk show on Fox Soul network, “One on One with Keyshia Cole.” It airs every Wednesday.