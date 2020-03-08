‘Todd Had No Parts’: Kandi Burruss Leaves Fans Seeing Double with Her Youngest Children

It’s a family affair with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Kandi Burruss and her youngest children, Blaze and Ace Wells Tucker, whose father is Burruss’ husband Todd Tucker.

The mom of three uploaded a photo of herself holding baby Blaze and her son Ace while vacationing at Royalton Blue Waters in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for these 2!” Burruss wrote. “Praying for all the happiness in the world for them. #leadersoftomorrow @blazetucker @acetucker,” she added.

Fans gushed over the photo in the Bravo reality star’s comments while noticing that both of her children look more like Burruss than their father Todd.

“Y’all look like triplets ❤️❤️❤️.”

“She looks exactly like you … both do… Todd had no parts of God’s work on these two cuties 😍😍😍.”

“Beautiful! She looks just like you, Kandi!!”

“Wow, Lil blaze is your twin lol.”

“Definitely yours…😍😍.”

“@kandi, your babies are beautiful; they look like you. ❤️❤️❤️.”

This isn’t the first time that fans have called Burruss’ children Blaze and Ace identical to her.

When she was just 1 month old, fans got a chance to see baby Blaze in a spa-themed baby picture that Burruss uploaded to her page on Dec. 23, 2019.

“It’s nothing like a good spa day! 😂 @blazetucker is relaxed! 📸 @weelovephotography.”

Baby Blaze in a spa-themed outfit for a photo shoot at 1 month old.

Dressed in a white robe, hand on a Starbucks cup, and rocking a wig with rollers, fans of the businesswoman thought the picture was adorable and original. They also couldn’t help but notice how much baby Blaze looks exactly like Burruss.

“Sorry Todd, she looks like her mommy!!”

“She stole your whole face! ”

Ace can’t be left out of the equation either, because in June of last year Burruss shared a slideshow from a fan page that showcased several of her childhood photos to commemorate #ThrowbackThursday.

“What would you tell your younger self if you could go back in time? …TBT,” Burruss captioned the video.

Fans took to the comments section to point out the resemblance between Burruss and Ace.

“You’re son looks like your twin Kandi.”

“Oh, I see Ace in these photos! Soooo adorable.”

“Ace is your spitting image.”

The “RHOA” reality star has strong genes, because her oldest daughter Riley Burruss from a previous relationship was also mentioned as her twin.

“Your daughter looks so much like you! I thought this was Riley!”

“@kandi I thought you was @rileyburruss y’all look sooooo much alike! ”

“Omg, you and your daughter is definitely twins. I had to take a second look. Lol, @kandi.”

If anyone ever asks Burruss’ children where they get their looks from, all they have to say is “we get it from our mama.”