‘She Stole Your Whole Face’: Adorable Photo of Blaze Tucker Draws Comparison to her Mother Kandi Burruss’ Looks

Just a week ago the world finally got to see Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker’s newborn daughter’s face.

Now, at only a month old, fans are swooning over Blaze Tucker’s latest photo shoot.

Kandi shares a picture from newborn daughter Blaze’s photo shoot. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

Dressed in the tiniest white robe and seated in a perfectly-sized chair, Tucker was deep in sleep as a photographer captured her “relaxing” after a long day.

Fans were thrilled with the creativity of the photo shoot, drawing comparisons to Tucker and Burruss’ looks and joking about the newborn already collecting several bags like her mother.

“The baby got a whole bunch of jobs too”

“Y’all play too much! Not the curlers and foot spa 😍”

“😍 she stole your whole face! 😍”

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Burruss is a mastermind behind Billoard hit songs such as TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Nsync’s “Bye, Bye, Bye,” successful businesses, and marketing, as fans pointed out her Kandi Koated Cosmetics product placement in the photo.

“Too cute lol with the Kandi Koated too 😹😹🙌”

“Oooo I see that product placement 😉😍”

It’s no wonder Tucker would look as though she feel asleep after a long day of adding to the family cash flow.

While the jury is still out on which family member the youngest Tucker will look the most like, fans are already saying that Riley Burruss, Burruss’ 17-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, and her mother are in the lead.

“Sorry Todd, she looks like her mommy!! 😂”

Another fan chimed in, “and her big sis Riley,” to the photo posted on her father’s Instagram page.

Regardless of whose genes win the battle, one thing for certain is that fans are already smitten with the precious girl.

“Seriously the CUTEST photo ever! 💜💜”

“She is beautiful”

“Sooo adorable 😍😍😍😩”