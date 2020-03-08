‘Hi Thickness’: Malaysia Pargo Drives Fans Insane With Her Sexy Lingerie Snapshot

Malaysia Pargo is sending fans into a tizzy with her gorgeous looks.

The “Basketball Wives” star flossed her beauty and bodacious curves to her two million followers on Friday. She uploaded to Instagram a sexy photo of herself that showed her sporting a two-piece black and gold lingerie set. The shorts and top revealed quite a bit of her cleavage and thigh area.

Malaysia Pargo. @malaysiainthecity/ Instagram

Pargo posed in her bathroom with her makeup and hair fully done. Gazing at the camera, she wrote in her caption, “It was finna be a Goodnight situation But I changed my mind…I’m outside!! pj set”

Over 25,000 people hearted the photo and doused her with compliments.

“Talk ya SH-T frennnnn yes sis!!!🥰 you look good girl. I can tell you really losing weight”

“@malaysiainthecity Lord have Mercy when God made woman he definitely had you in mind you are Gorgeous 😍”

“@malaysiainthecity hi thickness, how cute, sexy, beautiful you are. Oh, you look nice too🤣😘 marry me bae”

“Baddie this what beauty start from now that stick to end I enjoy yo body u full of confidence 🥂👑🥞 you raw”

Pargo’s sexy lingerie post comes a few days after she shared a mind-blowing photo of herself wearing a curve-hugging maxi dress.

She posted a picture to her Instagram last week that showed her in a multi-colored floor-length maxi dress. The dress accentuated her “small waist” and curvy hips. Fans went bananas over the post.

Malaysia Pargo stuns with her long tresses and figure-hugging dress. (Photo: @malaysiainthecity/Instagram)

“You just don’t play fair wow such a Goddess,” a fan said at the time. “I have to meet you love @malaysiainthecity so effortlessly beautiful your vibe your vibe I must say may Allah bless you and your family.”

Another added, “That dress fit ur body like a glove 😘☮️. U betta kum thru sis. You making the clothing line look better than it is….❤️🙏🏾”

When Pargo isn’t flashing her bomb looks, she’s busy being an amazing friend to her bestie Bambi. She recently wished “The Bam” and her husband Lil Scrappy a congrats on their new bundle of joy.

“@adizthebam It’s a yayaya🎉🎉🎉… Were having another little angel plus it’s almost your birthday. Happiness & joy plus So much peace ✌🏾our way… Family 🙏🏾,” Pargo wrote via Instagram on March 1.