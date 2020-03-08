‘Hi Thickness’: Malaysia Pargo Drives Fans Insane With Her Sexy Lingerie Snapshot

Malaysia Pargo is sending fans into a tizzy with her gorgeous looks.
The “Basketball Wives” star flossed her beauty and bodacious curves to her two million followers on Friday. She uploaded to Instagram a sexy photo of herself that showed her sporting a two-piece black and gold lingerie set. The shorts and top revealed quite a bit of her cleavage and thigh area.
Pargo posed in her bathroom with her makeup and hair fully done. Gazing at the camera, she wrote in her caption, “It was finna be a Goodnight situation But I changed my mind…I’m outside!! pj set”
Over 25,000 people hearted the photo and doused her with compliments.
“Talk ya SH-T frennnnn yes sis!!!🥰 you look good girl. I can tell you really losing weight”
“@malaysiainthecity Lord have Mercy when God made woman he definitely had you in mind you are Gorgeous 😍”
“@malaysiainthecity hi thickness, how cute, sexy, beautiful you are. Oh, you look nice too🤣😘 marry me bae”
“Baddie this what beauty start from now that stick to end I enjoy yo body u full of confidence 🥂👑🥞 you raw”
Pargo’s sexy lingerie post comes a few days after she shared a mind-blowing photo of herself wearing a curve-hugging maxi dress.
She posted a picture to her Instagram last week that showed her in a multi-colored floor-length maxi dress. The dress accentuated her “small waist” and curvy hips. Fans went bananas over the post.
“You just don’t play fair wow such a Goddess,” a fan said at the time. “I have to meet you love @malaysiainthecity so effortlessly beautiful your vibe your vibe I must say may Allah bless you and your family.”
Another added, “That dress fit ur body like a glove 😘☮️. U betta kum thru sis. You making the clothing line look better than it is….❤️🙏🏾”
When Pargo isn’t flashing her bomb looks, she’s busy being an amazing friend to her bestie Bambi. She recently wished “The Bam” and her husband Lil Scrappy a congrats on their new bundle of joy.
“@adizthebam It’s a yayaya🎉🎉🎉… Were having another little angel plus it’s almost your birthday. Happiness & joy plus So much peace ✌🏾our way… Family 🙏🏾,” Pargo wrote via Instagram on March 1.