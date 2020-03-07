‘Ahhhhh Shux’: Steve and Marjorie Harvey Serve Marriage Goals on the ‘Gram with Matching Couple Pic

Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie Harvey fans are swooning over their love.

The happily married couple made it back safely to the United States after recently traveling to Cairo, Egypt. Marjorie posted a photo of her and her husband driving in their white Rolls Royce to Instagram on Thursday. They both were dressed in white attire.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey @marjorie_harvey/Instagram

The mother of three sported a white T-shirt and cream-colored blazer. Steve wore a white fleece jacket. They both sported sunglasses and the talk show host seemingly took a selfie of them. The pair flashed huge smiles for the camera and Marjorie captioned the post, “Back home 🙏🏾.”

Marjorie’s post accumulated over 53,000 likes and a mass of comments.

“Hey you dynamic duo Egypt is happy to visit you, and please repeat the visit again with your family❤️”

“Can’t be a coincidence, you guys are matching 😁 one of my favorite black couples the Harvey’s #Blacklove !!!!!”

“Ahhhhh shux…the King and Queen have arrived! 🙏 welcome home you guys Enjoy your home stay @iamsteveharveytv @marjorie_harvey ❤️”

“Unstoppable couple, God is with you!!!!❤️🔥 Haters take note!!!! This is true marriage goals”

Marjorie’s couple post follows after social media users accused her of being a gold digger.

New York, NY – February 14: Marjorie Harvey (L) and Steve Harvey are seen outside the Fall 2016 Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

The 55-year-old fashion blogger posted several images of her posted up in Egypt without her husband. Several fans slammed her for not adding Steve in her photo posts and suggested she was after his money.

“Not a hater but when do you work? And if you got the recipe which you obviously put your daughter on to game I would love to have you as a mentor baby cuz you doing it no shade or hate,” a fan wrote.

A second said, “I thought i was only one who could see through their remember she has a light hustle now former Trap Queen.”

Another social media commented “He works hard. She spends the money 🙄.’

Steve and Marjorie, however, never addressed critics’ remarks.