‘Their Business’: Marjorie Harvey Fans Defend Her Against ‘Gold Digger’ Comments After Fans Suggest She’s Milking Steve

It seems some folks are questioning Marjorie Harvey‘s intentions when it comes to her husband Steve Harvey.

The happily married couple traveled to Cairo, Egypt at the end of February, apparently for leisure — with Marjorie Harvey posting several photos of herself touring around the country. One collage of images in particular showed her posing on a quad dirt bike while at the Great Pyramids of Giza.

The mother of three was seemingly living her best life and captioned her Instagram post, “Marjorie in Egypt!!!!”

Social media users, however, blasted her for not adding a photo of Steve in her post. They also suggested she was a “gold digger.”

“He works hard. She spends the money 🙄,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Not a hater but when do you work? And if you got the recipe which you obviously put your daughter on to game I would love to have you as a mentor baby cuz you doing it no shade or hate…”

“I thought i was only one who could see through their remember she has a light hustle now former Trap Queen,” someone else commented. “Steve is making 💰💰 while his wife plays. Nice life!”

Marjorie’s fans quickly jumped to her defense in the comment section and slapped down any assumptions about her.

“Their business,” one person responded.

A second replied to critics, “You act like she’s a gold digger, she did make money before she met Steve. She raised three kids on her own.”

Marjorie herself did not address the detractors on her post.

The 55-year-old fashion blogger and Steve Harvey tied the knot in 2007 after meeting for the first time in 1990 at one of his shows in Memphis, Tennessee.

The “Kings of Comedy” comedian claimed he knew his wife was “the one” for him after first sight. In the middle of his performance he told the crowd, “I’m sorry, I don’t know who this is, but I’m going to marry her.”

Steve was married at the time, but ended up divorcing his second wife in 2005. He and Marjorie reconnected and married two years later. The couple now share a blended family of seven children — three from her previous marriage and four from his.