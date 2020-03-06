‘Fuego’: Joseline Hernandez Serves ‘Muy Caliente’ Vibes After Posing Seductively

Joseline Hernandez apparently isn’t slowing down with her enticing social media photos anytime soon.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star flaunted her sexy looks on Instagram Wednesday evening and received thousands of likes from her three million followers. She uploaded an image that showed her wearing a white feather-adorned halter top, white fishnet stockings and black laced-up heels.

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram via @spexphotography/Instagram

Hernandez sexily posed in the middle of a room with one of her legs on the couch and the other on the floor as she positioned her body on an ottoman. She wore voluminous curls and bold makeup to complement her look. The mother of one wrote in her caption, “Joselines Cabaret! Dreams do Come True!”

Fans instantly flooded the television personality with a mass of compliments.

“Fuego! 🔥😍 omg them white net stockings are hot on your golden caramel sundae skin sexy wooo😘”

“@joseline 🔥muy caliente this is everything 😍🤞🏽 miss & love you Puerto Rican princess. So gorgeous”

“Sheesh come all the way through sexy mama 😍. Watching you on marriage boot camp too. I am loving you with ballistic .. I have been watching you since the beginning of lhhatl. You have been through so much. I am rooting for you…..❤️”

“Joseline your ass is just so bad! You kills it every time. 🔥 U r blessed w a beautiful body , take care of it , nothing last 4ever❤️”

Hernandez’s sexy post comes a few days after fans accused her getting “work done” to her face.

In a selfie video posted to the reality star’s Instagram post on Monday, March 2, she grabbed an up-close shot of her face. Fans felt something was off about Hernandez’s appearance and accused her of using botox fillers.

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

One person said, “Did u get some kind of Botox? 😳 your lips are well u know. Stop with the filters and fillers.”

Another wrote at the time, “Really hate that you started getting Botox in ya lips. Youre naturally gorgeous you don’t need that 💩 stop before you mess yourself up”

Hernandez has yet to address critics.

The 33-year-old currently stars on “LHHMIA,” “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop,” and “Joseline’s Cabaret.