‘I Want Those Babies’: Fans Swoon Over Erica Dixon’s Chubby-Cheeked Twin Daughters

Former ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘ cast member Erica Dixon has her hands full with her growing 10-month-old twin daughters, Embrii and Eryss.

With matching onesies and two little puffs atop their heads, the twins stole hearts in a photo with their mom posted to Dixon’s social.

Erica Dixon is all smiles with her twin daughters. (Photo: @msericadixon/Instagram)

“My lil punkins 😘😘😘💕💕💞💞”

“Omg I want those babies 😍😍”

“Awwww❤️❤️❤️❤️ shes looking at you like you’re the most amazing thing she’s ever seen! They are too cute,” wrote one person taking notice of how one of Dixon’s daughters had her eyes locked on her mom.

“Girl you have three of the same people 🔥😍❤️”

Dixon also has a teenage daughter from a former relationship with “LHH” cast member and rapper Lil Scrappy.

Just two months ago Dixon shared that her twin daughters were not vaccinated, and that she had no intentions of doing so. Her transparent moment was met with support from some who agreed with her stance, but also criticism from those who strongly opposed her decision on the internet.

“My twins are 8 months now. Never been vaccinated and have never been sick,” wrote Dixon on Twitter. In the thick of things some exclaimed that they did not want the twins near their children and that Dixon was dumb.

Regardless of how she chooses to tend to her children’s medical needs, Dixon appears largely unbothered by opinions that do not keep her bills paid.

Instead, she continues to share photos of herself dressed to the nines, moments with her three daughters and of her promoting her new clothing boutique “Klass6online.”

Still, the real stars of her posts are little Embrii and Eryss, even more so in videos where fans get to hear their coos and attempts at talking to their mother.

Most recently Dixon shared a video of her attempt to teach the girls how to say mommy. It was an adorable effort, but unsuccessful to say the least.

“We’re still working on it …follow my babies @twinzonli.”