‘You Give Me Beyoncé Vibes’: Fans Praise Tami Roman’s Golden Locks

It’s no secret that Tami Roman is the queen of switching up her hair. The former “Basketball Wives” reality star sported a wet-and-wavy golden lace front wig on the ‘Gram, and fans fell head over heels in love with the star’s new golden tresses.

The actress posted a video on her Instagram page of her worshipping her glam squad. However, the star made fun of her unsecured wavy wig.

Tami Roman gives props to her glam squad. @tamiroman/Instagram

Roman told fans, “Forget the fact that my wig ain’t laid down yet 😂 and get into me showing love to my amazing team @styledbyudi @therealtashad @latashawright #ItuckedMyLace 😩🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️.”

Fortunately, Roman’s fans were not checking for her unsecured wig. In fact, her fans kept gushing over how fantastic the reality star looked and how her hair favored Beyoncé’s luscious golden locks.

“Girl you looking like Beyonce!!! Pretty,” said a fan.

” I thought you were Beyoncé for a minute sis ❤,” said a second fan.

A third user commented, “Doesn’t matter if your wig is laid or not. You have a naturally beautiful face, You could wear two pigtails on your head and still be gorgeous.”

“You give me Beyoncé vibes,” said a fourth commenter.

In addition to the star changing her hair, the actress is seemingly busy hosting different talk shows. Roman is temporarily filling in for Claudia Jordan as the host on Jordan’s talk show “Out-Loud with Claudia Jordan.” Roman encouraged viewers to tune into the show — which premieres on Fox Soul — to support her new hosting gig from March 2 to March 3.

Tami Roman rocking her golden blonde wet-and-wavy lace front wig @tamiroman/Instagram

Roman left “Basketball Wives” last year in the hopes of pursuing her acting career. She since has been featured on the scripted hit television show “Saints and Sinners” that airs on Bounce TV. Roman also signed a deal with Mona Scott-Young and her company Monami Productions to produce more scripted content.