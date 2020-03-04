‘That Glow Hits Different’: Phaedra Parks Fans Claim She Looks at ‘Peace’ in Latest Family Photo with Her Sons

It looks like Phaedra Parks is embracing the serenity in her life.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared a sweet family photo of her and her two sons Dylan, 6, and Ayden Nida, 9, standing on a balcony and overlooking the city of Atlanta. Parks stood in the middle of her sons and faced the opposite direction, facing forward.

Ayden Nida (L), Phaedra Parks and Dylan Nida (R) @phaedraparks/Instagram

The mother of two flashed a big smile, while the sun radiated on her honey blond tresses. Seemingly basking in the moment, Parks wrote in her caption, “When everything feels like an uphill journey, just remember the view from the top! 🙌🏾 #breathtaking #peace #family”

People commented on how peaceful and happy the “RHOA” alumna appeared.

“😘🔥u look amazing and your handsome Kings beside u. You look so at peace phae phae”

“You’re riding high my sis. I wish I could get a lift.❤️❤️❤️”

“Phaedra your boys are getting so big and you guys look great🔥… Wish i could see you every Sunday night…”

“That glow hits different when you need no validation Phaedra … love your soul bia”

” @phaedraparks the way you glow through it all is inspiring….❤️ Such a LOVELY picture! your boys are too cute 😊”

Parks was fired from the “RHOA” franchise in 2017 after accusing her former friend and castmate Kandi Burruss of serious allegations. She claimed Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker planned to date rape Porsha Williams during season nine of the series. She later confessed to concocting the story.

Mona Scott Young (L) and Phaedra Parks (R) @phaedraparksInstagram

Since her termination, Parks has been focused on her family, career and networking. She was recently spotted hanging out with “Love and Hip Hop” producer Mona Scott-Young at the New Orleans Sidewalk Steppers event. She came dressed to impress in a bejeweled black lace dress and fans couldn’t get over how amazing Parks looked.

“Okay BODY!!!! you better GIVE IT TO US 👏🏼 its quite obvious why her name stay coming up….she’s gorgeous hunny!” one fan wrote at the time.

Another added, “Yasss donkey booty🔥😘 looking fabulous ladies @phaedraparks my favorite housewife so beautiful💗💕”