‘Todd is a Lucky Man’: Kandi Burruss Shines in Sexy Look

Since Kandi Burruss shared an Instagram photo of herself on Sunday, there were nearly 50,000 people who hit the like button between this writing and then

There were also over 600 comments left underneath the pic, and among them many said that Burruss’ husband Todd Tucker couldn’t be any luckier.

@kandi/Instagram

In the photo, the Xscape singer is wearing a stylish, low-cut purple top that looks to be made of velvet. She’s sporting black pants as well and a long french braid that she wears to the side.

Burruss is also sporting makeup that was applied professionally, which could be seen in a second photo that she posted in that same outfit.

“Much love to my squad!,” wrote the “Real Housewives of Atlanta“ star in the caption. “Thanks for getting me together for tonight’s #RHOA interview look. Hair: @sewjodie MUA: @ahutchwhippedbykiara Nails: @imnails style: @hauseofglam Earrings/Jewels: @lulus Dress: @asos”

“Beautiful!! Todd’s a lucky man!” one of Burruss’ fans wrote on Instagram.

“I get weak looking at you,” wrote someone else. “Todd do not know what he got. Damn you are so fine.”

“@kandi You get more beautiful each year! The seasons have been good to you,” a third person stated.

“Love the outfit. It is everything!!” wrote a fourth.

There were also people who brought up Burruss’ business acumen and her go-after-it hustle spirit. Others mentioned her caption in the photo and said they liked that she thanked her team.

“Love that you always give credit and share the love!” wrote one of Burruss’ fans. “And a reminder that not every dress needs to be $$$$. Thank you for that! ❤️”

Tucker and Burruss jumped the broom on April 4, 2014, at Le Fais Do-Do in Atlanta, which aired on the Bravo spinoff “Kandi’s Wedding.” They both have a daughter from previous relationships and they share two children together.