‘Such Cuteness’: Kandi Burruss’ Picture of Son Hugging His New Baby Sister Has Fans Swooning

When “Real Housewives of Atlanta” superstar Kandi Burrus welcomed her first son with husband Todd Tucker into the world hearts immediately melted.

Since 2016 Ace Wells Tucker has been the cutest feature in many of Burrus’ and Tucker’s social media posts, the almost 4-year-old was even the catalyst behind his father’s popular “Daddy Daycare” posts.

Now that the couple has welcomed their second child, Blaze Tucker, into the fold, fans still can’t get enough of big brother Ace’s love and adoration for the new bundle of joy.

(Photo: @acetucker/Instagram)

In a photo posted to Ace’s Instagram, he is seen hugging his sister as she lay in her father’s arms. Fans in the comments were barely able to keep their hearts from bursting, judging from the comments beneath the photo.

“Awwwww love how ace looking at his baby sister.”

” ❤️❤️❤️ Ace Big brother 💙.”

“Awwwwww Ace is so attached to his sister. They are going to be very close!”

” 🤗🤗💛💛 𝑆𝑢𝑐ℎ 𝑐𝑢𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑠𝑠.”

“He is such a compassionate little boy for real.”

Blaze, born via a surrogate Nov. 22, is the second daughter for both Burruss and Tucker, who each had a daughter from previous relationships.

Burruss’ oldest daughter, Riley, is a 17-year-old who’s beginning to find her social footing with a blossoming YouTube channel. Tucker’s oldest daughter, 23-year-old Kaela, is somewhat following in her father’s footsteps by working in the world of production.

(Photo: @todd167/Instagram)

Over the summer Tucker and his daughter made headlines for visiting a London strip club together. Despite the online banter, Tucker chalked the outing up to daddy-daughter time well spent.