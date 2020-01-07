‘I Can Stare All Day’: Yandy Smith-Harris’ Twinning Pic with Son Gets Upstaged By This

If there’s one characteristic Yandy Smith-Harris passed down to her 7-year-old son Omere Harris, it would be her “mesmerizing” eyes.

The “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star took to Instagram on Monday and posted a photo of herself and her son looking more alike than ever. The mother of two posed completely barefaced as she snapped a selfie of herself and Omere on her camera phone.

“Ghana was more than everything I needed,” the mother of two wrote in her caption. “Full recap coming. But finally coming home with my babies. NY we’ve missed you. 💕”

Yandy Smith-Harris and her son Omere Harris. @yandysmith/Instagram

Initially, fans were blown away by how much Smith-Harris and her son look alike.

“Oh wow he had grown 👏🏼👏🏼 into a handsome young man he is your twin!” said one fan.

Another added, ” He is so cute that is forreal your twin 😩 looks exactly like you.”

Other folks became distracted by the mother-son duo’s eyes.

“I never knew your eyes was that color 😍😍 omg so pretty.”

“Look at them eyes yesssss pretty eyes! All this time I thought she was wearing contacts”

“Yesssss pretty eyes ❤️ I can stare at them all day”

Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris attend the VH1 Big In 2015 with Entertainment Weekly awards at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 15, 2015, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Omere is Yandy and her husband Mendeecees Harris‘ first child, whom they welcomed in 2012. They also share 4-year-old daughter Skylar Harris.

As of now, Mendeecees is in prison, but he’s slated to be released in October, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

In 2015, the father of four was sentenced to 8 to 10 years in prison after he admitted in a plea deal that he shipped cocaine and heroin from New York City to Rochester, New York, between 2006 and 2008. He began serving his prison term in January 2016 and was already credited with serving 15 months. He was first locked up in Pennsylvania but was later moved to a medium-security prison in New Jersey.

Yandy seems more than ready for her husband to come home. On the new season of “LHHNY,” the serial entrepreneur prepares for her husband’s homecoming and to reunite him with their family.