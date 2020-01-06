‘Stay Strong’: Diddy Opens Up About Depression Weeks After His Message About ‘Still Healing’

Many expressed utter shock when Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex and mother of his children Kim Porter died on Nov. 15, 2018, of lobar pneumonia. The former model passed away at her home in Toluca Lake, California, at the age of 47.

Since then, Combs has posted several messages about grieving for the Columbus, Georgia, native, and he shared how difficult her death has been.

One of those messages came on the same day his and Porter’s twin daughters turned 13. But Combs didn’t mention his ex’s name in the post.

“Still healing 🖤,” he wrote in the caption. “If your healing LETS GO! Is been rough but we can make it!!! Just keep going. I’m praying for you! We’re almost there! 🖤 @callmepumpkin.”

And in the actual message Combs wrote, “It’s okay if you thought you were over it but it hits you all over again. It’s okay to fall apart even after you thought you had it under control. You are not weak. Healing is messy. And there is no timeline for healing.”

On New Years day, however, Combs’ posted a video where he shared how tough 2019 was and how he was depressed.

“2019 was a crazy year. “It was a great year for some of us and for some of us that s–t was really, really, really hard man. It was a hard year,” he said.

He continued, “The energy was real, real heavy out there. I even got affected. 2019 was the year I honestly felt I wanted to give up. For a whole year I went through a state of dark depression. I’m telling you this because I had so many people to help me.”

“There’s so many people dealing with depression,” the 50-year-old music mogul added. “Nobody’s immune to it. No matter how much money or success you have. Depression is at an all-time high. Even I experienced it this year.”

Fans showered the mogul with love and support.

“Thank you! Thank you for mentioning such a stigmatism with African American, Depression! Just simply saying, Thank you! Here’s to 2020 and taking YOUR LIFE BACK! 👏🏽👏🏽💕💕.”

“I needed this message. 2019 was the worst year losing my mom 💔Depression is real. Healing is necessary.”

“Stay strong Diddy ✊🏾We love you ! Thank you for being so transparent.”

“For u to say ..you almost gave up .It was must’ve been deep. Forever..my inspiration..your energy is inspiring..”

Combs’ post comes three weeks after he threw a huge birthday bash at his Los Angeles area home. The now 50-year-old’s actual birthday is Nov. 4, but he decided to move the party closer to what would have been Porter’s 49th birthday.