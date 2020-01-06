‘Gorgeous Mama’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Fans Marvel Over How Beautiful Charmaine Walker Looks at Her Baby Shower

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Charmaine Walker and her husband Neek Bey celebrated their baby shower over the weekend in New York City.

Although Walker lives in the Windy City, she and Bey decided to have their celebration in Brooklyn at venue 478. Just last month, the couple announced they were having a baby girl and couldn’t have been more excited.

Walker arrived to her baby shower fashionably dressed in a champagne colored, loose fitting frock with lace bell sleeves and a floral head crown. Her husband matched her swag and sported a black tux. They posed for several photos together including a picture of Bey rubbing his pregnant wife’s stomach.

Neek Bey and Charmaine Walker. @penzoink/Instagram

The pair’s loved ones and friends attended their gathering including Walker’s new co-star Draya, who penciled Walker a sweet message via Instagram on Saturday night.

“So happy I could be part of this beautiful moment in your life @charmainej_tv @neekbey,” Draya wrote. “This baby shower was hands down one of the most beautiful events I’ve ever been to 😍 I wish you both nothing but happiness, health, love and wealth for 2020. And a big cheers to #babyNola ! We cannot waitttt to meet you 🥰😍😘.”

Charmaine Walker. @omfgreality/Instagram

Fans doused Walker with compliments on how beautiful she looked.

“So happy for her ❤️ Charmaine looks absolutely stunning! Congrats to her and her husband. Go Girl!!!”

“You look so gorgeous mama! You both look so beautiful @charmainej_tv and @neekbey … Ms. Nola Glenda is so lucky… 😍”

“She’s gorgeous 😍 I’m so happy for her & her mans. So happy for her especially right after her mommy passing💕 that baby is her angel ❤️”

“She looks so pretty 😍 the baby shower is cuteee. I plan on being that extra at my baby shower”

Walker and her husband Bey decided to name their unborn daughter Nola Glenda Bey after Walker’s late mother Glenda Walker, who passed away in October. Glenda’s cause of death is still unrevealed.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, both Charmaine and Bey announced they were expecting their first child together. Sharing a video of herself receiving an ultrasound, Walker wrote, “Expecting Baby Bey March 2020.” She also said her mother Glenda had been “so excited.”